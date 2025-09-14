Things HC Conn Coll is Excited For This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a busy semester with two lab classes to finish off my Environmental Studies major and a talk at the All College Symposium for my Media, Rhetoric, and Communication pathway later in the semester, but I am excited to get closer to finishing my degree and applying to grad school! I’m also excited to hang out with friends and hopefully write some fun things for Her Campus!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

I am looking forward to writing more for Her Campus and continuing to play ultimate frisbee! On the ultimate team, I am excited to get to know my team members better and help people who are new! I am excited to learn more in my Psychological Statistics course in particular — I am interested in marketing, so this course will be a great next step to move closer to my career goals, and a great way to improve my skills! Of course I am excited to spend time with my friends, but am really looking forward to meeting new people as well!

Sophia Wainwright, ‘28

This semester, I have the incredible opportunity of assistant directing for Conn’s theater department! I’m working on one of our fall mainstage plays, a stage-version of George Orwell’s 1984. Rehearsals have been in full swing since the first week of classes, as the play is being performed in mid-October. In my role as assistant director, I’m working alongside visiting professor Malik Work, who has already taught me so much about what it means to be a collaborative director. Work chose this play specifically due to its unfortunate relevance to today’s American society. I’m excited to continue exploring this correlation and learn how I can use theater/art as a means of resistance.

Allie Ziegler ‘27

This semester is pretty busy for me, I have two interesting(but very long) classes for my American Studies major and environmental studies minor, one being 2 hours long and the other, an art history and architecture class, being 3 hours long. The art history class is also my first 300 level course. I am also taking a sociology class, Disability and Society, that is super interesting and relates to my question for the Creativity pathway and my interest in special education. I am also very excited to get back into Club Tennis after being sidelined for a year from a knee injury and late classes that I had at the same time.

Madeline Motes ‘27

I’m looking forward to my Field Archaeology Methods class this semester, in which we spend Sundays excavating an eighteenth-century farmstead in the extended arboretum. I’m also excited to read several novels for my Intro to American Studies class, including The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead and Severance by Ling Ma. As always, I look forward to beautiful fall colors at Conn, and this semester I’ll be better-informed on who is producing them — my Systematic Botany course will eventually require me to identify 100 local plant species! Outside of classes, I’m looking forward to fall album releases from Taylor Swift, The Last Dinner Party, Florence + the Machine, and Del Water Gap. Of course, albums releasing at midnight on Fridays are rather inconsiderate of my 9 a.m. Friday botany lab, but we shall adapt and overcome.

Kate Bridges ’27

This semester, I am looking forward to trying new clubs/activities and meeting new people. I love picking up new hobbies, and I can’t wait to find new campus involvements such as Her campus! I am loving every single one of my classes so far, especially my poetry and ballet classes, so I am excited to keep learning and pushing myself out of my comfort zone. I am, of course, super excited for this season as well. I love fall fashion, pumpkin spice, and Halloween!

Scarlett Adler ‘28

This semester I’m excited for diving further into English classes and taking new classes that intrigue me like psychology, human development, and stats! My favorite class so far is my short stories class. I love exploring and expanding my writing abilities with the variety of prompts my professor gives us to inspire us. I’m looking forward to more singing in the choir and for our performances! Her Campus is also something I’m excited to jump back into. It’s so nice to grab a chai and write an article! Autumn is absolutely my favorite season. It makes everything I do seem prettier. I love the colors, the flavors, the activities, and the vibes associated with the season of change! I’m counting down the days!