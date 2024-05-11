The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The seniors of Her Campus Connecticut College Class of 2024 are gearing up for a tear-filled week of goodbyes as graduation draws closer. For our last week of Her Campus articles… ever… we’re reflecting on our experience as members of, what we think is, Connecticut College’s best club.

Catherine Gwinnett ‘24

Although I am a senior, this has been my first year writing for Her Campus Media, and I’ve had a lot of fun. I think that it is a great opportunity for college students to connect with and shape their campus communities through writing. In my year of publishing on this site, I have experienced a lot of freedom to pursue amusing topics of interest to me, such as art forgery, the naming of cats, political absurdism, brunch, Punxsutawney Phil, and Robert Pattinson. Even before I became a contributing writer, I loved to scroll through the homepage in order to see what other women at Conn were thinking about; it always gave me a sense of place and belonging here to see how other students listened to a recent album release or reviewed their dorm room plants. I am excited to keep tuning in to read the articles this club publishes next year!

Maggie Hayes ‘24

I’ve been a part of HER Campus since the spring of my freshman year. It was difficult for me to get settled in college because of Covid and remote learning, and I kind of joined on a whim just to have a consistent group of people to talk to. Now as a graduating senior, I can confidently say it was one of my better college choices. I loved the freedom to be able to write what I want, when I wanted, and the community was always open to my ideas. I can also say that the friends I’ve made here were one of the main reasons I stuck with it for the past three years.

Caitlin Boyd ‘24

Four years and dozens of articles later, I feel like I have come a long way as a writer because of Her Campus. From sharing highs and lows over Zoom in 2020 to chatting with long time friends on the Cro couches in 2024, I have loved having Her Campus as a Sunday night staple. My favorite part of Her Campus is the way it takes writers’ silly interests seriously. Want to gush about your favorite band’s new album? Rant about the utter lack of Thanksgiving movies? Debate whether or not Taylor Swift is a feminist? Her Campus is the place to do that. I’ll miss taking deep dives into Spotify features and writing my album reviews, but know that my time being in Her Campus has made me more confident in my writing and in my opinions. And for that, I am so grateful.

Sophia Nadeau ‘24

I will miss being a part of Her Campus so much! From remote weekly meetings during my first year of college to posting on the club’s social media, my experience with Her Campus is one of my favorites from Conn. All of the members were thoughtful and supportive of each other. I always looked forward to reading everyone’s articles and I plan to keep up with them even after graduation! Good luck to the future executive board and other club members!

Lara Beckius ’24

I’m tearing up just thinking about writing this! My first week at Connecticut College, while scrolling through the long list of clubs we have here on campus, Her Campus caught my eye immediately. I went to the virtual activities fair, got my name on the email list, and started keeping an eye out for meeting times and events. Since then, I have written 26 solo articles (check out my profile), served in two executive board roles, contributed to countless group articles (I, seriously, cannot count them all), and made friends that I know will stay in my life forever.

Because of Her Campus, I fell in love with writing; with storytelling. And now, as I step into my first professional communications role, I am reflecting on all that I learned from being a part of this organization the past four years. I will be eternally grateful for the chance to expand my writing skills through publishing fun articles and editing those from our wonderful members, as well as for the connections I made through our weekly meetings and events. I will always remember running around campus handing out 200 samples of Arm & Hammer toothpaste, building our email list to hundreds of names, and making crafts on a Sunday night with my friends. I cannot wait to see how Her Campus Conn continues to grow and expand, and I am looking forward to reading articles from students for years to come. Thank you to everyone who made this Her Campus experience so incredible.