Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
clothes hanging on rack in store
clothes hanging on rack in store
Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels
Style

Staple Items You Need In Your College Closet

Sophia Nadeau
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

Over the past four years I’ve accumulated so many clothing and accessory items I had no idea I needed for school when I started as a freshman. Looking back, I wish I had a list that spelled out, so here it is!

dress pants

Whether it’s a formal presentation or an interview, dress pants will come in handy for any business casual event you have to attend. Pair with a nice sweater or a button up top for a sophisticated look!

Inexpensive sneakers

If you’re a fan of going out, you should have a designated pair of shoes to wear to parties and bars. Find a cheap pair of sneakers or flats that you don’t mind getting dirty!

person wearing a pair of Converse sneakers
Photo by Camila Damásio from Unsplash
a rain coat (and maybe an umbrella)

Picture this: You wake up, check the weather, and it’s raining ALL DAY. Ugh! A raincoat and an umbrella are essential!

a fancy dress

This will come in handy if there’s a dance, formal event, or even performance! Try to keep it simple so you can accessorize to match the theme of whatever you’re attending.

floral dress
Photo by Ussama Azam on Unsplash
simple pair of earrings

Keep a simple pair of earrings on hand like gold hoops or pearls! They go with everything and elevate even the most basic outfit.

a tote bag

College students are always on the go, but it’s annoying to lug your backpack around 24/7. Make sure you have a tote bag to use when you don’t need to bring everything with you!

Bonjour canvas tote bag
Ban.do
a robe

A robe will be super useful, especially if you share a bathroom with other people or need to throw something on to leave your room in the middle of the night!

tights

If you’re wearing a skirt or dress and want an extra layer to stay warm (or because you forgot to shave your legs) tights are your best friend! I recommend keeping a sheer pair of nude and black tights.

Milk and Honey Polka Dot Tights?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Sophia Nadeau

Conn Coll '24

Sophia is a senior at Connecticut College; double majoring in Neuroscience and Psychology, as well as minoring in Studio Art. She enjoys spending time with friends, painting, and singing in her free time!