Simple Changes You Can Make To Combat Overconsumption

As an Environmental Studies major, but also simply as a person, I am constantly thinking about the impacts of overconsumption. Yet, like many of us, I am guilty of it– it is extremely hard not to be in a world that is constantly screaming at you to buy, buy, buy. While I am certainly no expert on the matter, I have taken a variety of conscious steps in recent years to reduce the amount of “stuff” I purchase and use– here are the tips that have worked best for me.

Use the “six month rule” for trends.

While I by no means claim to be perfect at this (I have been a victim of the Target dollar section on more than one occasion), I like to wait at least six months after an item I like is no longer “trendy” to consider purchasing it. That way, I can make sure it is something I really want and will use, and not just something I think I want because I see it everywhere. Again– absolutely not a perfect system, but I do find it stops me from purchasing a lot of things that would probably end up unused in a drawer. Another benefit? Six months after a trend is over, there’s a pretty solid chance you’ll end up finding the item secondhand. The number of Squishmallows, Jellycats, Owala water bottles, Stanley cups, hydroflasks, that are now in thrift stores or discounted at TJ Maxx? A little scary.

Before you buy, think– “can something I already have serve this purpose, or can I get the same joy from something I own?”

I know it’s way too easy to jump onto the next bag, water bottle, decor, collectible trend– I’ve done it myself. For example, I’ll admit– I own way too many Squishmallows. I do still love them all, but I absolutely do not need as many as I have. I could probably still have gotten the same joy by sticking to just a few. Realizing this, I am now extremely hesitant to purchase any more stuffed animals or pillows, as the chance I actually need them, or cannot get the same joy out of appreciating what I already own, is almost always 100 percent. I only buy new cups or water bottles if one I already have cannot serve the same purpose. Obviously, that does happen on occasion– my old Hydroflask that I’d had since 2019 stopped keeping things cold a few months ago, and it turned out that the insulation had become damaged, so I retired that one and purchased a new one discounted at Home Goods. I have every intention of using this one until it breaks– it does everything I need a water bottle to do, and I don’t need to buy a new trendy one when this one still works perfectly well!

It may not be a perfect system, but the next time you find TikTok convincing you that you absolutely need a Labubu or new trendy top, take a few minutes to think about what you already have, and whether owning that item will actually serve a purpose of some sort in your life. If it will, go for it, but don’t listen to the influencers you see with 5 Labubu dolls clipped to their bag or a different color water bottle for every mood! Not only does no one actually live like that (I guarantee, that many Labubus would end up catching on things every five seconds, and no one wants to wash that many water bottles), but your wallet will thank you for buying only what you actually need.

The need-want spectrum:

I used to categorize everything I was interested in buying into two strict categories– needs and wants. While I think this is a good base system, there are definitely times where I’ve found myself either justifying buying things I probably could have repurposed something for, or avoided buying things that would have greatly improved my quality of life because they did not feel like I needed them enough. Just given my personality, I find myself doing the latter fairly often, and I am certainly not perfect in either category, but as a result, I have come to look at needs versus wants as a spectrum. Recently, for example, the walking stick I use part of the time to avoid rolling my ankles (which are unstable due to a medical condition) collapsed, and in trying to repair it, it broke further and was no longer functional or safe in any capacity. Luckily, I had a backup, but it is also fairly unstable and not particularly suitable for long-term use. Since a walking stick is something I use on a regular basis and that I will not stop needing at least for the foreseeable future, I started wondering if I should get a better quality one that would have a much longer lifespan. I asked friends and family what they thought, and almost everyone I asked said getting a high quality one sounded like a smart idea. I was still a bit stubborn about it, as I did not want to buy something I technically owned already (aka my backup), even though it would greatly benefit my quality of life and save me from having to purchase another stick in the future. The loveliest part? My amazing friends (who had heard me debate this way too much) decided to each pitch in and get me my dream high-quality walking stick as a birthday present, and the peace of mind I have from not worrying about it collapsing or breaking on me while I do things I could not do without it is much more valuable than I knew. Moral of the story? First of all, I have amazing friends. Second of all? Sometimes things may not technically be “needs”– as in, you won’t physically die without them– but the value they would bring to your life make them worth it. Again, far from a perfect system– but if you’re like me and tend to either avoid things that would legitimately benefit you or justify things you could probably live without, it may be worth trying.

Can you find it secondhand–- or can you borrow it?

I hear a lot of talk about funding public libraries– and it’s great! A lot of folks, though, forget about the biggest and most obvious way to do this– use them! Obviously (and unfortunately), not everyone has access to a public library, but if you do? Check it out! They often have more than physical books, too– from movies and audiobooks to recreation items, public libraries are a fantastic and free resource! Want to check out that book you saw on BookTok or dive into a classic? The library is your friend– and many have interlibrary loan systems, so even if they don’t have a book available, they can get it in for you from another library, or may even purchase it if there is interest! What an easy way to save the planet– and your wallet.

Think, too, about whether what you’re looking for may be available secondhand– obviously, not everything is, but you’d be surprised! The majority of my favorite clothing items are thrifted, and you can even find things like dishware and artwork that I guarantee are cheaper and better quality than those dorm-staple plastic Target bowls that always get that weird film and those mass-produced Home Goods decor items. None of us can fix the mass issues of overproduction and consumption on our own– but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing we can do– even a small change can make a huge difference!