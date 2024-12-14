This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

My winter break plans consist of a whole lot of reading, maybe some time with my cat, riding horses, and… a whole lot of doctors’ appointments, to be honest! Nothing crazy exciting, but I am looking forward to spending some time decompressing from this semester and hopefully coming back ready to tackle the next one!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

Similar to Caroline, I’m also planning to have a restful winter break. It’s been a busy semester, and my spring semester isn’t looking any different, so I want to use the time to relax and set myself up for success. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and friends, as well as celebrating the holidays (Christmas is my favorite time of year). I’m also hoping to use the time to focus on my hobbies. I haven’t had much time this semester to read or crochet, so I’m looking forward to getting back into those activities. Additionally, I’m going to be performing in the spring musical this year, and rehearsals start right after break, so I’m planning to spend some time learning my lines and music in advance.

Allie Ziegler ‘27