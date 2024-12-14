Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

My winter break plans consist of a whole lot of reading, maybe some time with my cat, riding horses, and… a whole lot of doctors’ appointments, to be honest! Nothing crazy exciting, but I am looking forward to spending some time decompressing from this semester and hopefully coming back ready to tackle the next one!
Caroline Snyder, ‘26

Similar to Caroline, I’m also planning to have a restful winter break. It’s been a busy semester, and my spring semester isn’t looking any different, so I want to use the time to relax and set myself up for success. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and friends, as well as celebrating the holidays (Christmas is my favorite time of year). I’m also hoping to use the time to focus on my hobbies. I haven’t had much time this semester to read or crochet, so I’m looking forward to getting back into those activities. Additionally, I’m going to be performing in the spring musical this year, and rehearsals start right after break, so I’m planning to spend some time learning my lines and music in advance.
Allie Ziegler ‘27

Caroline Snyder is a rising junior at Connecticut College who is double majoring in English and Environmental Studies! She is the president of Conn's Her Campus chapter, co-captain of the college's Equestrian Team, aids in education work in the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, and works in the college's archives, among other things. She loves writing, reading, her cat, dinosaurs, working out, and sustainability.
Allison Ziegler

Conn Coll '27

Allie (she/her) is a sophomore at Connecticut College studying Theater and Educational Studies. She is currently the Vice President of Conn Coll's Her Campus Chapter, as well as the marketing director for Wig & Candle, Conn's student-run theater club. She also participates in Student Activities Council and works at the Office of Admission as an Admission Ambassador. In her free time, she loves reading, crocheting, listening to music, and hanging out with friends!