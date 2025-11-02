Our Spooky Season/Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are some of our HC @ Conn Coll writers’ Halloween costumes this year!

I have a few Halloween costume plans and ideas this year! First, I’m letting my Environmental Studies major nerd out with a group costume I am doing with some friends– we are dressing as the various types of Galapagos finch, and I am being the Gray Warbler Finch. I am also being Ricky from Trailer Park Boys with one of my friends who is being Julian, and have a luna moth costume! I don’t know if I will have time for it, but in case I need a fourth costume somehow, I can pull off a pretty fun Dr. House costume, as I often have to use a cane anyway :)

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

So far, I have two costumes planned for this year’s Halloween festivities! On Friday night, I’ll be attending Wig and Candle’s annual production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Live!, where they project the cult classic on a big screen with a shadow cast performing in front. This year is the 50th anniversary of Rocky Horror, so it should be an extra exciting event. After much debate, my friends and I determined that our group costume this year will be children’s book characters, so I’ll be dressed as Rainbow Fish. I was determined to curate a fully thrifted costume, and Goodwill and Depop were up to the challenge! On Saturday, I’m planning to visit my girlfriend’s college where we’ll be dressing up as Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. We were hoping to do this costume last year, but weren’t able to see each other, so I’m excited to pull the outfit out of my closet. If I end up needing any other costumes, they will certainly be last-minute ideas based on my current wardrobe options!

Allie Ziegler, ‘27

My giraffe onesie from last year arrived in the mail, so I will be going as that one night, and then Friday or Saturday night I am going as Kyle from South Park which I will be wearing an orange hoodie and DIY hat for.