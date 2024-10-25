The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have two costumes this year… one significantly less weird than the other! My first (less weird) costume is a group costume I am doing with friends– we are each dressing up as a different character from the 2003 adaptation of Strawberry Shortcake, and I am being Peppermint Fizz! One of my friends is a very talented seamstress, and will be making hats for the outfits, which will be awesome. My second costume is, well… a sexy horse. By that, I mean I am wearing a base outfit a la Mean Girls Halloween party… and a horse mask. Why? I don’t know. Always thought the idea was amusing, decided “why not,” and so it became.

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

I’m wearing a whopping three different costumes this year! My friends and I are dressing up as SpongeBob characters, and I get to be Gary. I’m planning on wearing a cute little pink backpack for the shell, but I still have to figure out what I’m gonna do for the eyes. I’m also going to spend one of the days of Halloweekend at my girlfriend’s school, where we’re dressing up as Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn (I’m going to be the latter). I spent a bit too much money at Spirit Halloween to achieve this look, but it’s gonna be so worth it. Finally, I’m dressing up individually one day, where I’m going to be Ella Enchanted. This was one of my favorite movies as a kid, and I’m excited to hopefully do the costume justice.

Allie Ziegler ‘27

This year, I’ve got two costumes planned out, and both are parts of a duo. Halloween is infinitely more fun when you can coordinate outfits with a friend, I don’t make the rules… and of course Halloweekend allows for multiple costume ideas to come to fruition! This Halloweekend, my friend and I are going as the sun/moon and an angel/devil. I’m looking forward to seeing the costume ideas everyone else has come up with, too!

Tessa Stayton, ‘25

I’m hoping to have two costumes this year! My boyfriend’s coming down for some of the weekend, and I’m so excited because we’re going to be Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder! I have loved Tangled since I was a little kid! He’s going to have Pascal on his shoulder and I’m going to have a frying pan phone case! My friends and I are hoping to thrift some clothes this weekend to be the four main girls from Mean Girls, and I get to be Karen! She’s so incredibly iconic and I hope I do her justice. I love this extremely whimsical and fun holiday and can’t wait to see everyone else’s costumes too!