Culture

Our “Getting Ready” Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

In light of several fun events happening on campus this weekend, including the Theater Department’s production of The Prom and the Masquerade Ball this Saturday, we asked our HC Conn Coll writers for their favorite songs to get ready to! Scroll down to find a Spotify playlist of our picks!

Honestly, there’s nothing like getting ready to early 2010s pop songs! Usually, I’ll put those on, or maybe something like Chappell Roan, to help myself get hyped for a big event— especially if I’m getting ready with friends! My everyday “getting ready” music varies wildly by my mood, energy level, and daily activities. It could be anything from Nova Scotian sea shanties to Ethel Cain to Rush to Lil Uzi Vert… or about a million things in between!

  • Caroline Snyder, ‘26

When I have a big event that I’m getting ready for, I like to listen to songs that will make me feel confident! My absolute favorite getting ready song is “OKAY OKAY” by Alessia Cara; it’s a bit cheesy, but it always puts me in a great mood. I’m currently in tech for The Prom (Conn’s Spring musical), and my dressing room group has been playing a variety of pop artists, including Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, which have all been making us feel ready for showtime!

  • Allie Ziegler, ‘27

Getting ready for a big event to fun, upbeat music with positive messages makes the getting ready experience so much better! Music and great friends can ease the pressure for everything to be perfect. Events like dances are supposed to be fun and they will be what you make of it! Four artist names come to mind when I think of my favorite getting ready music: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan! Two of my favorite songs that make me feel gorgeous and bubbly are “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell and “Only Girl (In The World)” by Rihanna.

  • Shannon Brock, ‘28

When some of your favorite artists are Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and Hozier, the majority of your playlists tend to be… well, depressing. So, having a couple playlists dedicated to upbeat tunes is essential! My getting-ready playlist includes a combination of current hits like “That’s So True” and “Good Luck Babe”, along with some older classics including “Starships” and “Die Young”. 

  • Tessa Stayton, ‘25 

Whenever I’m getting ready to go out, I usually put on one of two of my go-to playlists: my pregame playlist, which has all different kinds of songs and artists in it, including “I Did Something Bad”, “Ready for It…”, “Don’t Blame Me” and “New Romantics” by Taylor Swift,  “OMG” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” by Usher, “Think Later” and “exes” by Tate McRae, “Fireball” and “Time of our Lives” by Pitbull,  and “10:35” by Tate McRae and Tiesto.  The second playlist, my 2015 throwback playlist, includes nostalgic songs like “Applause” by Lady Gaga, “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift, and “Trap Queen”, “679”, and yes.., “Again” by Fetty Wap, which all take me right back to 5th grade!!

  • Madeline Motes, ‘27
Here are all of our favorite “getting ready” songs and artists together in a playlist!
Hi! I'm Caroline-- Her Campus Conn Coll's current president! I'm a junior English and Environmental Studies double major with a passion for writing! In addition to working with Her Campus, I am the co-captain of our college's Equestrian Team, aid in peer education for the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Advocacy on campus, and work in the college's archives! I also love reading, working out, dinosaurs, and being outdoors!
Allison Ziegler

Conn Coll '27

Allie (she/her) is a sophomore at Connecticut College studying Theater and Educational Studies. She is currently the Vice President of Conn Coll's Her Campus Chapter, as well as the marketing director for Wig & Candle, Conn's student-run theater club. She also participates in Student Activities Council and works at the Office of Admission as an Admission Ambassador. In her free time, she loves reading, crocheting, listening to music, and hanging out with friends!
Shannon Brock

Conn Coll '28

Hi, I'm Shannon! I'm from Newburyport, Massachusetts and I'm a first-year at Connecticut College. I'm a prospective English major because I've always loved reading and writing in many forms. I was an intern for my creative writing teacher in my senior year of high school. One of my main responsibilities for this role was being the co-editor of my school's poetry magazine, called Poetry Soup Magazine. I've also written for The College Voice. I spend a lot of time reading contemporary fiction and poetry books. I greatly enjoy keeping a journal, filled with lots of poetry and mindfulness exercises. I love going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and going for walks in the Arbo!
Tessa Stayton

Conn Coll '25

Hi! My name is Tessa, and I'm currently the senior editor for Connecticut College's chapter of Her Campus! Here at Conn, I'm double majoring in English and Classics, and I also work as an RA. I'm very passionate about literature, so be on the lookout for future book reviews and recommendations! :)
Madeline Motes

Conn Coll '27

Hi! My name is Madeline and I'm a first-year student at Conn! I'm from DC and I went to Jackson-Reed High School. I love swimming, creative writing and traveling. I also spent three years of high school living overseas in Amman, Jordan where I got to travel to lots of exciting countries, such as an international swim meet in Greece and a community service trip to Cape Town, South Africa. I also enjoy cooking and baking. I am very excited to be a part of HerCampus!