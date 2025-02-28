Our “Getting Ready” Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

In light of several fun events happening on campus this weekend, including the Theater Department’s production of The Prom and the Masquerade Ball this Saturday, we asked our HC Conn Coll writers for their favorite songs to get ready to! Scroll down to find a Spotify playlist of our picks!

Honestly, there’s nothing like getting ready to early 2010s pop songs! Usually, I’ll put those on, or maybe something like Chappell Roan, to help myself get hyped for a big event— especially if I’m getting ready with friends! My everyday “getting ready” music varies wildly by my mood, energy level, and daily activities. It could be anything from Nova Scotian sea shanties to Ethel Cain to Rush to Lil Uzi Vert… or about a million things in between!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

When I have a big event that I’m getting ready for, I like to listen to songs that will make me feel confident! My absolute favorite getting ready song is “OKAY OKAY” by Alessia Cara; it’s a bit cheesy, but it always puts me in a great mood. I’m currently in tech for The Prom (Conn’s Spring musical), and my dressing room group has been playing a variety of pop artists, including Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, which have all been making us feel ready for showtime!

Allie Ziegler, ‘27

Getting ready for a big event to fun, upbeat music with positive messages makes the getting ready experience so much better! Music and great friends can ease the pressure for everything to be perfect. Events like dances are supposed to be fun and they will be what you make of it! Four artist names come to mind when I think of my favorite getting ready music: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan! Two of my favorite songs that make me feel gorgeous and bubbly are “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell and “Only Girl (In The World)” by Rihanna.

Shannon Brock, ‘28

When some of your favorite artists are Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and Hozier, the majority of your playlists tend to be… well, depressing. So, having a couple playlists dedicated to upbeat tunes is essential! My getting-ready playlist includes a combination of current hits like “That’s So True” and “Good Luck Babe”, along with some older classics including “Starships” and “Die Young”.

Tessa Stayton, ‘25

Whenever I’m getting ready to go out, I usually put on one of two of my go-to playlists: my pregame playlist, which has all different kinds of songs and artists in it, including “I Did Something Bad”, “Ready for It…”, “Don’t Blame Me” and “New Romantics” by Taylor Swift, “OMG” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” by Usher, “Think Later” and “exes” by Tate McRae, “Fireball” and “Time of our Lives” by Pitbull, and “10:35” by Tate McRae and Tiesto. The second playlist, my 2015 throwback playlist, includes nostalgic songs like “Applause” by Lady Gaga, “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift, and “Trap Queen”, “679”, and yes.., “Again” by Fetty Wap, which all take me right back to 5th grade!!

Madeline Motes, ‘27