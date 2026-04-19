Our Floralia Headliner Hopes!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most popular and well-known events at Conn is our annual spring concert, Floralia– and, unshockingly, the release of the headliner is always highly anticipated! As of this article’s publication, we know that our headliner will be pop singer-songwriter Daya, but here were some of our writers’ thoughts and hopes for potential headliners leading up to the lineup release!

My dream headliner would probably be either Noah Kahan for the New England qualities of his music, or someone with a lot of hits that could get everyone excited! I know Zara Larson is unlikely, but I have my fingers crossed it’s Pinkpantherss.

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

My dream headliner would be Lorde! The songs are classics and so many people know them. It would be nice to have some more chill music that everyone could still have fun dancing to! I also think Zara Larson would be amazing. Given that her recent vibe has been very summery with lots of bright colors, this and her songs would get everyone excited for summer!

Sophia Wainwright ‘28

My dream headliner would also be Noah Kahn! His music is made for people who live/go to school in New England and he has so many lyrics that are so fun to scream! I can just imagine everyone singing “All My Love” and “You’re Gonna Go Far” while looking at their best friends– it would be so heartwarming. I am so happy with Daya though! “Sit Still, Look Pretty” was my song when I was 10! Her vibes are so upbeat and contagious! I cannot wait for everyone to dance together to her music!

Shannon Brock ‘28

When I think about Flo headliners, I want someone who really brings good energy/vibes and is easy to dance/sing to! There are a few artists in this category that I feel fit this. The first would be Pitbull-he has tons of range and has done songs in rap, R&B, reggaeton, pop, along with others! I also feel like everyone knows who he is, and so they would be very excited for him! He has done collaborations with multiple pop stars such as J-Lo, Shakira, Cristina Aguilera, and other artists such as Usher and Flo Rida. The second would be Disclosure, mainly because of 2011’s “Latch” ft. Sam Smith, as well as their 2013 album Settle, which includes “Latch”and other iconic songs such as “White Noise” and “When A Fire Starts to Burn”. as well as other albums which include songs like “Magnets” with Lorde! On the same page, I feel like Calvin Harris would also be a good fit(he could bring out Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, and Dua Lipa)!

The artist I would love to see grace the Flo stage most, however, would be the Floptropica queen herself, Cupcakke! I can just imagine the whole school moaning for “CPR”, and the energy of everyone screaming “hump me, f*ck me, Daddy better make me choke!”

Honorable mentions:

Avril Lavigne

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Macklemore

Dom Dolla

Madeline Motes, ‘27

My dream Flo headliner would be Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter!! However, a more realistic one would be Zara Larsson! I feel like having one of the queens of pop or a rising pop girl would be incredibly hype! They would have lyrics the crowd would know and would know how to perform to get people on their feet which is just what we need! I really thought it would be Zara this year due to her rising stardom and student rumors, and was pretty sad when it wasn’t.