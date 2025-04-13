This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

One of my favorite spring activities is quite simple, but so much fun– I LOVE a good nature walk! With the Conn Arboretum right here, it’s hard not to spend all day exploring trails, looking for birds, and just enjoying the fresh air. When I’m not swamped with classwork or chronic pain, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find me down some arboretum trail probably looking at a cool rock or plant!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

Springtime is the perfect opportunity to have a picnic! My friends and I love getting a picnic blanket and relaxing on Tempel Green with our favorite snacks. We often bring our backpacks in an attempt to get work done, but end up just chatting and enjoying the sunshine! I’m looking forward to some warm April and May days (which we’ll hopefully see soon).

Allie Ziegler, ‘27

My favorite springtime activity is sitting on Tempel Green and reading a book! I love doing this on Friday afternoons once all my classes are done for the week. After a busy week and using my computer so much, it feels amazing to disconnect and enjoy the sound of the birds, the sunshine, and the light breeze. Another outdoor activity I enjoy doing as the weather slowly gets warmer is photography. After a few months of cold winter days with not much to do outside, it makes me so happy to see the colors of spring emerge. Once I see the first signs of spring, I am outside with my camera, taking photos whenever I see a bird, flower, bud, or even just a beautiful view of campus!

– Sophia Wainwright, ‘28

Anyone who knows me is well aware of my obsession with reading, so it’s no surprise that when the weather begins to warm up during the spring, I can usually be found relaxing on Tempel Green or buried in the Arboretum with a good book! Sometimes my friends will join me and we’ll make a reading/writing session out of it, but I’m just as happy to enjoy some outdoor reading time alone.