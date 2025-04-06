The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus Conn Coll recently received samples of Valentino Beauty’s new Born in Roma Fragrance, as part of the Sampling Squad! We are so obsessed with these new perfumes, and it inspired us to write about our signature scents.

I don’t know if I really have a “signature” scent, as I tend to enjoy mixing it up, but an absolute staple in my scent collection is the Silver Moon scent from Pacifica, which has notes of vanilla, almond, cardamom, and clove. I tend to layer it with other scents, as I find it makes them softer without being overpowering. I get migraines, and certain perfumes and scents tend to trigger them, but Silver Moon has never steered me wrong!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

Since high school, I’ve been loyal to Bath & Body Works’s “Champagne Toast” fragrance line. It’s fruity and sweet, and although it’s not always the strongest or most lasting scent, I’ve become quite attached to it, and it’s been my personal favorite for years.

Tessa Stayton, ‘25

My signature scent isn’t something that can be bought in your everyday store, as I was lucky enough to be able to make my own custom perfume blend at a shop in Chicago, where I’m from. If I’m not wearing my custom floral blend, I’m most likely wearing Burberry Her, my tried-and-true scent for the past 4 years. I doubt I’ll stop using either of these scents anytime soon.

Cece Flosman, ‘28

I have two main signature scents! Similarly to Tessa, I got addicted to a Bath & Body Works scent in high school and haven’t gone back. The “Rose” body mist is something I used to use everyday and now use on occasion. Recently, I got addicted to a new scent, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Sweet Tooth” perfume. Trust me when I tell you this perfume smells DELICIOUS. I get so many compliments on it! It’s a bit overpriced, but so worth it.