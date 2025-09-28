Our Favorite Fall Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here in New England, leaves are beginning to turn and our writers at Her Campus @ Conn Coll are very excited for some fall fun! Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the season.

Growing up in New England, I’ve always been a huge fan of apple picking! Near Conn, I’ve taken some trips with friends to Clyde’s Cider Mill in Mystic, and I highly recommend it. I also love the arbo in the fall– take a walk out there on a cooler morning and take a look at the leaves! I promise it’s worth it

Caroline Snyder,’26

My favorite fall activities have always been Halloween related! It’s one of my favorite times of the year. I love decorating my front yard every year with my dad, handing out candy, and trick-or-treating with my little cousins! Seeing everyone’s creativity and laughter amongst the leaves falling always makes me smile.

Cece Flosman, ‘28

My mom grew up in Guilford, CT, so my favorite fall excursion has always been Bishop’s Orchard! They always have a big pumpkin patch with a corn maze, and some of my favorite childhood memories include getting lost in the maze with my cousins and getting hot apple cider with my mom.

Carina Zegers, ‘29

Although I’m not a huge baker in general, baking is something I get really into every fall. I love listening to my fall playlist and making something seasonal like pumpkin muffins, specifically from the Trader Joe’s mix. One of the downsides of living on campus is not having access to a kitchen, but I am so excited to do some baking over fall break!