My plans for Fall Break are… well, I don’t really have any! I am going home to New Hampshire, probably doing some baking, and reading with my cat, Ollie, on my lap! The world is my oyster, but I am just a girl, and a cup of tea with my cat and some poetry books is the pearl.

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

For my Fall Break I’m planning a mix of fun and self care. I’m going to spend the weekend visiting my girlfriend at her college; we’re hoping to visit a cat cafe and do some fall-themed activities, like going to a corn maze! The rest of my break will be spent at home with my family and pets. I’m excited to see my loved ones and have some time to relax and get ahead on schoolwork.

Allie Ziegler ‘27

For Fall Break, I went to my hometown in Massachusetts to visit family, two of my best friends, and my boyfriend! My goal for this break was to squeeze as much of the feeling of autumn as I could into this stretch of four and a half days. I went to a cute little New England farm with my family to get pumpkins and they had a beautiful flower field. On another day, my boyfriend and I sought out the most beautiful apples we could find at an apple orchard to bring home to our families. I saw two of my best friends and got to catch up with them while taking walks and appreciating the fall foliage. Fall Break went by so fast, but the best things in life are short and sweet (Sabrina Carpenter reference – I’ve been listening to her album, and it’s so girly and fun! My favorite song is “Taste”!)

Shannon Brock ‘28

Since Fall Break is more of an extended weekend than a significant length of time off, I’ll be staying on campus during break. It’s been a busy (and honestly stressful) semester so far, and I’m definitely looking forward to taking advantage of the extra time and the quiet campus for the next couple of days!