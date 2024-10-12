Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
My plans for Fall Break are… well, I don’t really have any! I am going home to New Hampshire, probably doing some baking, and reading with my cat, Ollie, on my lap! The world is my oyster, but I am just a girl, and a cup of tea with my cat and some poetry books is the pearl. 

  • Caroline Snyder, ‘26

For my Fall Break I’m planning a mix of fun and self care. I’m going to spend the weekend visiting my girlfriend at her college; we’re hoping to visit a cat cafe and do some fall-themed activities, like going to a corn maze! The rest of my break will be spent at home with my family and pets. I’m excited to see my loved ones and have some time to relax and get ahead on schoolwork.

  • Allie Ziegler ‘27

For Fall Break, I went to my hometown in Massachusetts to visit family, two of my best friends, and my boyfriend! My goal for this break was to squeeze as much of the feeling of autumn as I could into this stretch of four and a half days. I went to a cute little New England farm with my family to get pumpkins and they had a beautiful flower field. On another day, my boyfriend and I sought out the most beautiful apples we could find at an apple orchard to bring home to our families. I saw two of my best friends and got to catch up with them while taking walks and appreciating the fall foliage. Fall Break went by so fast, but the best things in life are short and sweet (Sabrina Carpenter reference – I’ve been listening to her album, and it’s so girly and fun! My favorite song is “Taste”!)

  • Shannon Brock ‘28

Since Fall Break is more of an extended weekend than a significant length of time off, I’ll be staying on campus during break. It’s been a busy (and honestly stressful) semester so far, and I’m definitely looking forward to taking advantage of the extra time and the quiet campus for the next couple of days! 

  • Tessa Stayton ‘25
Caroline Snyder is a rising junior at Connecticut College who is double majoring in English and Environmental Studies! She is the president of Conn's Her Campus chapter, co-captain of the college's Equestrian Team, aids in education work in the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, and works in the college's archives, among other things. She loves writing, reading, her cat, dinosaurs, working out, and sustainability.
Allison Ziegler

Conn Coll '27

Allie (she/her) is a sophomore at Connecticut College studying Theater and Educational Studies. She is currently the Vice President of Conn Coll's Her Campus Chapter, as well as the marketing director for Wig & Candle, Conn's student-run theater club. She also participates in Student Activities Council and works at the Office of Admission as an Admission Ambassador. In her free time, she loves reading, crocheting, listening to music, and hanging out with friends!
Shannon Brock

Conn Coll '28

Hi, I'm Shannon! I'm from Newburyport, Massachusetts and I'm a first-year at Connecticut College. I'm a prospective English major because I've always loved reading and writing in many forms. I was an intern for my creative writing teacher in my senior year of high school. One of my main responsibilities for this role was being the co-editor of my school's poetry magazine, called Poetry Soup Magazine. I've also written for The College Voice. I spend a lot of time reading contemporary fiction and poetry books. I greatly enjoy keeping a journal, filled with lots of poetry and mindfulness exercises. I love going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and going for walks in the Arbo!
Tessa Stayton

Conn Coll '25

Hi! My name is Tessa, and I'm currently the senior editor for Connecticut College's chapter of Her Campus! Here at Conn, I'm double majoring in English and Classics, and I also work as an RA. I'm very passionate about literature, so be on the lookout for future book reviews and recommendations! :)