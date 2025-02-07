The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a few comfort shows, but the main ones are probably Modern Family, Trailer Park Boys, and Dance Moms! I loved Modern Family as a kid, and it is still just such a classic. Trailer Park Boys is hilarious, especially as someone with roots in rural Nova Scotia– some of the things that happen in the show do seem straight out of the small town my family is from, and they’re hilarious! Dance Moms isn’t one I really watch anymore, because I can see as an adult how horrific the treatment of the kids was, but I used to watch it as a kid and will occasionally still get a laugh at some of the ridiculous drama between the moms (and of course the dancers are talented, too)! My comfort movies are definitely Pride and Prejudice (2005) and Legally Blonde!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

When I’m feeling down, I tend to gravitate towards two very different genres of shows/movies. When I need a pick-me-up, I mainly like watching shows and movies that are geared towards a younger audience. I’m a big fan of Disney’s animated classics, my favorites being Tangled and Lilo & Stitch. I also love rewatching old Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows that I grew up with. It makes me so nostalgic to think about how much joy they brought me as a kid. And of course you can’t forget DCOMS (Disney Channel Original Movies) – Lemonade Mouth and Camp Rock will always be so iconic to me. On a completely different note, sometimes I like watching emotional movies instead. One of my favorite comfort movies is The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Yes, it’s heartbreaking, but something about the sadness of it feels comforting to me? Hopefully I’m not alone on this one!

Allie Ziegler, ‘27

Full disclosure: I’m self aware enough to recognize that my taste in movies is absolutely a character flaw. Much to my own dismay, I always seem to end up gravitating towards cringey teen dramas. The After series, along with the movie He’s All That, never leave my Netflix watch list. Similarly, I can’t get enough of Hallmark holiday films, even if I don’t always adhere to the expected timeline for their consumption. Have I watched The Knight Before Christmas in the middle of the summer? 100%… and I’m okay with that.