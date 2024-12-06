The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have so far been successful in evading a caffeine addiction, so I don’t drink coffee. However, I love going to Conn’s coffee shops to study, and I usually order a pastry while I’m there. There are some INCREDIBLE student bakers on campus, and the baked goods at Coffee Grounds and Coffee Closet are amazing. I also LOVE the muffins at Blue Camel (they aren’t baked on site, but still delicious). My go-to is the chocolate chip one!

Allie Ziegler ‘27

I used to be a big coffee person, partly because it helped me focus and partly because I worked at a cafe for quite some time. Well… as it turns out, I have ADHD, which was the reason caffeine helped me focus so much without keeping me awake. Shockingly, being properly medicated for that meant I now DID feel all the not-so-fun side effects of coffee that everyone complained about. No more coffee for Caroline! I used to love an iced dirty chai with oat milk, but now my go-to tends to be an iced hibiscus tea or a matcha latte! I am the New England stereotype of drinking iced coffee in the middle of winter, so my drinks are pretty much always iced.

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

I’ve actually started liking coffee since I arrived at Conn, which was something I never thought I’d say. One of my friends is a tea fiend, while the other is a coffee connoisseur, so they both try to persuade me to be on their side because I go back and forth about which drink I like more. I crave tea, especially chai, when I want to wind down and feel cozy, while I crave coffee when I want to get work done. My go-to tea order at the amazing coffee shops here on campus is a vanilla chai with oat milk, hot or cold depending on the day. My go-to coffee order is a vanilla latte with oat milk, hot or cold. I guess my consistency is that I love vanilla flavoring and oat milk!

Shannon Brock ‘28

Although I also don’t drink coffee, I’m in complete agreement with Allie that the coffee shops on campus have amazing vibes and are perfect study spots! One of my friends and I spend a lot of time in Coffee Closet especially, since we both live on south campus. I admittedly love taking advantage of class events with open tabs when possible (sparing myself from dropping $7 on a single beverage), and my go-to order is always the Fairy Garden Tea! A blend of pomegranate and lavender flavors, it’s perfect for any sweet tooth (and very aesthetically pleasing).