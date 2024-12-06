Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I have so far been successful in evading a caffeine addiction, so I don’t drink coffee. However, I love going to Conn’s coffee shops to study, and I usually order a pastry while I’m there. There are some INCREDIBLE student bakers on campus, and the baked goods at Coffee Grounds and Coffee Closet are amazing. I also LOVE the muffins at Blue Camel (they aren’t baked on site, but still delicious). My go-to is the chocolate chip one!

  • Allie Ziegler ‘27

I used to be a big coffee person, partly because it helped me focus and partly because I worked at a cafe for quite some time.  Well… as it turns out, I have ADHD, which was the reason caffeine helped me focus so much without keeping me awake. Shockingly, being properly medicated for that meant I now DID feel all the not-so-fun side effects of coffee that everyone complained about. No more coffee for Caroline! I used to love an iced dirty chai with oat milk, but now my go-to tends to be an iced hibiscus tea or a matcha latte! I am the New England stereotype of drinking iced coffee in the middle of winter, so my drinks are pretty much always iced. 

  • Caroline Snyder, ‘26

I’ve actually started liking coffee since I arrived at Conn, which was something I never thought I’d say. One of my friends is a tea fiend, while the other is a coffee connoisseur, so they both try to persuade me to be on their side because I go back and forth about which drink I like more. I crave tea, especially chai, when I want to wind down and feel cozy, while I crave coffee when I want to get work done. My go-to tea order at the amazing coffee shops here on campus is a vanilla chai with oat milk, hot or cold depending on the day. My go-to coffee order is a vanilla latte with oat milk, hot or cold. I guess my consistency is that I love vanilla flavoring and oat milk!

  • Shannon Brock ‘28

Although I also don’t drink coffee, I’m in complete agreement with Allie that the coffee shops on campus have amazing vibes and are perfect study spots! One of my friends and I spend a lot of time in Coffee Closet especially, since we both live on south campus. I admittedly love taking advantage of class events with open tabs when possible (sparing myself from dropping $7 on a single beverage), and my go-to order is always the Fairy Garden Tea! A blend of pomegranate and lavender flavors, it’s perfect for any sweet tooth (and very aesthetically pleasing). 

  • Tessa Stayton ‘25 
Allison Ziegler

Conn Coll '27

Allie (she/her) is a sophomore at Connecticut College studying Theater and Educational Studies. She is currently the Vice President of Conn Coll's Her Campus Chapter, as well as the marketing director for Wig & Candle, Conn's student-run theater club. She also participates in Student Activities Council and works at the Office of Admission as an Admission Ambassador. In her free time, she loves reading, crocheting, listening to music, and hanging out with friends!
Tessa Stayton

Conn Coll '25

Hi! My name is Tessa, and I'm currently the senior editor for Connecticut College's chapter of Her Campus! Here at Conn, I'm double majoring in English and Classics, and I also work as an RA. I'm very passionate about literature, so be on the lookout for future book reviews and recommendations! :)
Caroline Snyder is a rising junior at Connecticut College who is double majoring in English and Environmental Studies! She is the president of Conn's Her Campus chapter, co-captain of the college's Equestrian Team, aids in education work in the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, and works in the college's archives, among other things. She loves writing, reading, her cat, dinosaurs, working out, and sustainability.
Shannon Brock

Conn Coll '28

Hi, I'm Shannon! I'm from Newburyport, Massachusetts and I'm a first-year at Connecticut College. I'm a prospective English major because I've always loved reading and writing in many forms. I was an intern for my creative writing teacher in my senior year of high school. One of my main responsibilities for this role was being the co-editor of my school's poetry magazine, called Poetry Soup Magazine. I've also written for The College Voice. I spend a lot of time reading contemporary fiction and poetry books. I greatly enjoy keeping a journal, filled with lots of poetry and mindfulness exercises. I love going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and going for walks in the Arbo!