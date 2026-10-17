My Experience at Harry Styles’s “Together, Together” Tour in NYC!!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last weekend, on Oct. 10, I finally got to see Harry Styles on Night 21 of his 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden for his Together, Together tour. My friend Hana and I took the train from New London for the escapade, and met up with her sister and her sister’s friend in the city. Once Saturday night came, vibes were high. I went for a corporate core outfit, as Harry wears a shirt and tie with short shorts on stage usually (had to go with a watermelon tie for Watermelon Sugar of course)! It was a 360 stage design and we were sooo close to the front!! I obviously had to take some pics with the “Night 21” sign in the background! Jamie xx came on before Harry to open, and I loved it. It was a rave and Harry show in one, and as someone who’s really enjoyed “House Harry”, I was not mad about that at all. Another thing I loved about Jamie’s set is that they were filming people having small moments with each other in the crowd, whether it was a gay couple dancing, or a group of girls doing a conga line in the pit.

When Harry came out, it was a shorts night for him, making me happy with my choice of outfit, and he opened with “Dance No More” (aka the Mau P diss track, if you know you know)! Other highlights of the show included a girl coming out as bisexual ft. a flag Harry waved in the air, which goes to show his fanbase is one of the best and most supportive communities. It was also amazing to see him “DJ”, in which he was actually producing the track live just before “Aperture”. Overall, it was definitely one of the best weekends of my life.

And Harry, when’s the collab with John Summit happening?!?