Some of my favorite topics to write about are music and concerts, and my first article of the year is no exception. Over the Summer, I attended Lizzy McAlpine’s Older Tour at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. It was a standout concert experience for a few reasons. Firstly, Lizzy is one of my favorite artists, and I had never had the opportunity to see her live before. I really resonated with the album Older, and I was so thrilled to get to hear her sing my favorite songs. Secondly, it was the first concert I ever attended with my dad. He works in New York City, so I got to spend the afternoon at his job and get dinner with him before the concert. We had a great time, and he ended up really liking Lizzy’s sound. Finally, the concert itself was different from any performance I have ever seen.

Lizzy McAlpine has made it clear through interviews and social media posts that her last few tour experiences were not great for her mental or physical health. This time, she chose to perform in a way that was more sustainable for her. The stage was set up like a cozy room. Both Lizzy and her band remained on stage the whole show, with Lizzy switching between playing guitar and piano. It felt like we were in a recording studio, watching the songs be composed in real time. The audience got to sit most of the show, and people felt comfortable singing along or just listening. It was completely different from the last few concerts I’ve been to, and I really enjoyed the chill vibe. As someone who usually gets anxious at concerts, it made the experience much less stressful, and it allowed me to focus more on the music itself.

Lizzy McAlpine has a gorgeous voice and a very talented band. Every song sounded even more beautiful than the original. Her concert was so memorable, and I hope she goes on tour again in the near future.