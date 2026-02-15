   Harry Styles “Aperture” Thoughts and other Music Releases of the month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Jan. 15, after a nearly four-year break from music, Harry Styles announced his fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. This was directly followed by the release of the albums’ first single, “Aperture”, which Styles released on Jan. 22. I had seen a few videos of the people who were able to go to the listening parties before the official release, and they all had mixed reactions/thoughts on what it sounded like, from hard German techno, to Tame Impala, to a pop sound similar to his other albums. I was pleasantly surprised when I listened, and thought it was similar to Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” and Fred Again’s Actual Life EPs, with a little Depeche Mode sprinkled in as well. And as someone who enjoys disco, dancepop, and house-inspired kinds of music, I loved it. Since his debut as a solo artist outside of 1D in 2017, Harry Styles has experimented with many different sounds and styles of music. His self-titled debut album had a rock focus, Fine Line was more traditional pop focused, and Harry’s House was chill pop. I’m excited to see where the rest of this album will go!

Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”

Going to a school in New England where 90% of the students are from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont, it was inevitable that I would be introduced to Noah Kahan soon after starting my freshman fall. In 2023, Kahan released his album Stick Season( We’ll All Be Here Forever) and for the entire fall semester, hearing it(and seeing his merch) was a constant. Every other girl I passed would have a Stick Season hoodie or T-shirt on. As the semester progressed, I got into more of his music and it set the soundtrack for late night studying in my room, long drives, etc.) On Jan. 30 this year , Kahan released the title track of his new album of the same name, The Great Divide, to be released on April 24. Upon first listen, it has a classic folk sound that is the signature of many of Kahan’s songs. I love the sentiment and storytelling of it as well; as Kahan expresses his wishes to his previous lover after ending things; “I hope you settle down, I hope you marry rich, I hope you’re scared of only ordinary sh*t.”

Milky, “Just the Way You Are” (Mall Grab Edit)

This has been one of my favorite new releases this month! Australian DJ and producer Mall Grab released his edit of Milky’s “Just the Way You Are” from 2002 last week, and it is such a catchy, feel-good song that gives a warm weather, summer feeling to the month of January-which is dark, cold, and depressing, especially in New England. It has been on repeat since it was released on Jan. 30. The ‘doo-doo-doo’ hook that carries the song is something that will be in your head all day.

The entirety of the Heated Rivalry Soundtrack

As with every other college girl, I watched Heated Rivalry over winter break, and, as I mention in another article, the acting and storyline is outstanding and full of emotion, so is the soundtrack. With the score composed by French producer Peter Peter, and several other smallish indie bands getting featured as well, this soundtrack has introduced me to soo many new artists that I wouldn’t have discovered on my own. Peter Peter’s “It’s You” is one of my favorites and captures the yearning both Shane and Ilya have for each other through a beautiful, intimate bedroom scene. Feist’s “My Moon, My Man” is also a super catchy song that was able to introduce me to a smaller indie artist. The director had specifically chosen not to include any big artists on the soundtrack which allowed these smaller bands to get more recognition.

Josh Baker, Silva Bumpa, Paige Cavell, “Feel This Way”

Another one of my favs from this month!! UK natives Josh Baker and Silva Bumpa have recently collaborated with Paige Cavell on this groovy minimal house song. It’s another one of those songs that instantly boosts my mood and provides an escape from the dark, depressing winter outside. This may very well be one of my top songs for 2026. It has been on repeat since its Jan. 16 release and has the same energy as “Can’t Decide”, one of my favorite minimal house songs from summer 2025. If you’re looking to expand/diversify your music listening, minimal is great subgenre to get into as a lot of it is still pretty poppy(which makes for a nice transition if you mostly listen to pop), with added ‘hot-girl walk’ energy and and a little spice(think Troye Sivan, lemon zest, or the painted nails emoji).

Luke Combs, “Sleepless in a Hotel Room”

I do have to admit, I had a little bit of a country phase in my first year at Conn, and while it has gone away(mostly) I have found myself really enjoying Luke Combs’s “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” after hearing it earlier this month. Combs’s powerful, soulful vocals make this song one that I keep coming back to and continues to stay on my playlist. It will surely be on repeat this summer, possibly during a long road trip or on the beach.

My Fav Songs of February so far!