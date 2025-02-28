Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Texting Kelli Mcclintock Unsplash?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Texting Kelli Mcclintock Unsplash?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash
Culture > Digital

Assigning You a 2010s Mobile Game Based on the Month You Were Born

Caroline Snyder
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

Don’t ask why, I don’t know. You clicked on this article. Anyway, these are all games I played at some point in the 2010s. I may or may not still have some of them downloaded. 

January– Virtual Families 2

February– Eden

March– Toca Boca Hair Salon

April– Tiny Wings

May– Goat Simulator

June– Talking Tom

July– Geometry Dash

August– Bread Kittens

September– Temple Run

October– Angry Birds

November– Ski Safari
December– Clash of Clans

Hi! I'm Caroline-- Her Campus Conn Coll's current president! I'm a junior English and Environmental Studies double major with a passion for writing! In addition to working with Her Campus, I am the co-captain of our college's Equestrian Team, aid in peer education for the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Advocacy on campus, and work in the college's archives! I also love reading, working out, dinosaurs, and being outdoors!