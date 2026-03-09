Why Intersectionality is Essential to Women’s Rights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feminism has always been about fighting for empowerment and equality. However, as conversations about women’s rights progress, it is becoming more apparent that a woman’s experience is not defined by her gender. Critical race theory scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw came up with the term “intersectionality” to describe how various elements of a person’s identity overlap and affect one another. Race, class, sexuality, disability, and background all affect how women live their lives in complex ways. This is when intersectionality in women’s rights becomes essential. Without an intersectional perspective, feminist groups risk addressing only a narrow range of experiences while disregarding the challenges faced by many women.

Intersectionality helps explain why, despite fighting for the same rights, different women experience different challenges. It advances feminism towards genuine inclusion rather than surface-level equality. Understanding intersectionality is essential in today’s social and political context. Policies and activism that disregard shared identities often fail to bring about long-lasting change across areas such as access to healthcare and workplace equity. Advances in women’s rights can become more successful and inclusive by adopting intersectional feminism.

Rather than understanding inequality through a single perspective, intersectionality acknowledges that people encounter inequality in multiple ways. For example, women of different racial backgrounds may experience distinct challenges in professional or academic spaces, even when they share the same gender. One woman might encounter barriers related to stereotypes or underrepresentation, while another may undergo challenges linked to cultural expectations or systemic bias. Intersectionality acknowledges complexity, rather than ranking oppression.

Understanding intersectionality in women’s rights encourages activists and lawmakers to avoid general solutions. Instead of assuming that all women have the same needs, it asks whose voices are being prioritized and whose experiences are being left out of the conversation. Many women are unintentionally left out of feminist movements when they focus on a single perspective. When intersectionality is ignored, feminist movements risk losing both their effectiveness and accessibility. By adopting an intersectional approach, women’s initiatives are better equipped to address these disparities. Women’s rights movements are most impactful when they reflect the diversity of the women they aim to support.

Organizations like the United Nations Women and the World Health Organization actively apply an intersectional approach to feminism. The organizations released intersectionality toolkits to help institutions and activists understand how overlapping identities shape women’s experiences of inequality. To encourage inclusivity, gender equality efforts must move beyond a blanket policy approach. These organizations demonstrate how intersectional feminism can be put into practice by giving people tools rather than just talking about it in theory.

One way individuals can practice intersectionality is by using platforms to raise awareness of how it affects people. Writing this article on intersectionality and women’s rights is one example of how conversations around feminism can be more inclusive and accessible. Intersectionality can also be practiced by supporting inclusive initiatives and questioning who is represented in social movements. Small efforts like this contribute to a shift toward more inclusive movements for women’s rights.

Intersectionality offers a perspective on creating diversity within social movements and political change. Today, women’s rights requires recognizing that everyone’s definition of equality is unique, and embracing that complexity is what allows movements to grow stronger and more inclusive.

