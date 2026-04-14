The Rise in Thrift Shopping

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What was once an affordable option is becoming pricier as social media increases thrift stores’ popularity.

Original photo by Mackenzie stone

For some of the younger shoppers, thrifting is about keeping up with trends. For others, it’s simply about being able to afford clothes.

Mackenzie Stone/ Concordia

A trend for some, a necessity for others

Thrifting isn’t like shopping at traditional retail stores. It means to search through racks of clothing that are divided by sizes and type of clothing to be able to find unique and affordable pieces for people of all ages.

Though as thrifting has become more popular, some shoppers say that the experience, and the prices are starting to change.

Skyla Seguin has noticed this shift firsthand as she started thrifting at an early age with her family. “I’ve seen places that used to be thrift stores become more antique stores now and no longer really identify as thrift stores,” she said. She believes that the rise in popularity, especially on social media platforms like TikTok, has encouraged stores to label items as “vintage” and charge higher prices.

This growing demand for thrift stores is reflected across the country. In 2024, there were more than 3,000 second-hand retail stores just in Canada, generating nearly $454 million in sales in just one quarter. The numbers highlight how thrift stores have become a mainstream way for Canadians to cope with rising living costs.

For many students, the affordability is the main reason why they are turning to second-hand shopping. “I’ve always thrifted but since it’s become trendy and since I’ve gotten older I’ve been loving to go thrifting because things have gotten so expensive that it’s affordable to go thrifting,” said Sarah St-Jean, a student at HEC Montreal.

Rising prices in traditional retail stores have made thrifting a more attractive option especially for students. Where people were once able to buy several items now often convers the cost of just one item, pushing more people to look for alternatives to be able to save money.

However, not all thrift stores operate the same way. Some, particularly smaller or community- based shops, aim to keep prices low. Kacy Seguin, a frequent thrifter, explains that many of these stores exist to support people in need, often donating their profits to charitable causes.

Danielle Fortin, coordinator for all of the La Voute thrift stores in Quebec, has also noticed changes in who shops at these stores. “It used to be people who had less money that would come and buy clothes but now it’s people from all sorts of different age,” she said.

La Voute is one of few thrift stores that doesn’t make any profit on their sales all revenue goes back into the community. “We are a community organization,” Fortin explained. “Every dollar they make goes back to the population because they are a non-profit organization also known as an NPO. All the money they make goes to help kids and families to have food on their tables.”

La Voute has a variety of thrift stores where some have items listed at a more expensive price and others at a lower price, such as the ones in LaPrairie and St-Constant.

Despite these efforts, some shoppers are concerned about another growing trend, reselling where some individuals are purchasing large quantities of clothing from thrift stores to be able to resell them online at a much higher price. By doing so, it defeats the purpose of buying second hand clothes for a more affordable price. Skyla Seguin commented on how she feels when she finds people who shop to re-sell. “Sometimes I see someone, and they have a full cart of stuff, you know they’re not going to wear anything,” Seguin commented. “they’re just going to up the price three times more than what you bought it for.”

Original photo by Mackenzie stone

Thrift stores offer more than just clothes, they sell shoes, cutlery, purses, toys and many more things.

Mackenzie Stone/ Concordia

Others, like Kacy Seguin, views reselling differently. She sells items on Facebook marketplace, but says her goal is not just profit, it’s also to help clothes find a new home for people who may not have access to them otherwise. “When you go thrifting it’s about luck, sometimes you go in there and find nothing other times you’ll find 10 items,” Seguin explained. Which is the main reason as to why she chooses to resell.

Most of the people that shop at thrift stores only started going because of the influence that social media has had. Many shoppers look to influencers for inspiration before heading to stores. “Before I go thrifting, I always watch what people have recently bought to get inspired,” St-Jean said. “But as soon as you walk in your mind goes blank and you pick clothes that catches your eye.” Some second-hand stores are extremely huge so when shoppers walk in their eyes go everywhere and tend to forget what they needed to buy and end up buying more then they need.

Thrifting is also becoming increasingly important for families. With children quickly outgrowing their clothes and toys becoming more expensive, many parents are turning to second-hand options as a practical solution.

A volunteer-based non-profit organization called La Corne d’abondance in Candiac is a great example of local initiatives that help keep thrifting accessible. They are open only on select days and offers items ranging from fifty cents to fifteen dollars, making it especially helpful for those with limited budgets. Another thing that this thrift store does is hand out coupons for times people can go and shop there. They have limited coupons for different times and shoppers are only allowed thirty minutes once they enter. After every round of people they change out their stock and put new clothes out.

With a wide range of products from clothing and shoes to toys and household items, thrift stores continue to offer an alternative for Canadians trying to stretch their dollars. But as demand grows, the challenge will be maintaining the balance between affordability and popularity. Thrift stores have long been a resource for those who are trying to make ends meet, but their popularity is reshaping their purpose. As trends, social media, and reselling continue to influence the market, thrifting is no longer just about affordability. It’s also about style and opportunity. The question remains whether these stores can continue to serve those in need while also being able to keep up with the demands of a rapidly growing audience.

-30-