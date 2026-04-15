Spring Cleaning (have a yard sale!)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s always around this time of year that I feel the urge to go through my closet and pick out the clothes that are just taking up space that I don’t wear anymore. But this year I wanted to do more than just my closet. I wanted to get rid of anything in my apartment that isn’t serving me, but might be able to serve someone else!

Instead of just donating everything, I wanted to turn it into more of a community thing. This is where the idea of having a yard sale came into play. If you are reading this before Friday, April 17th, Her Campus is having a yard sale in Jeanne-Mance Park from 11-2! Everyone is welcome to come and set up their stuff to sell, regardless of whether you are in Her Campus or a Concordia student.

Where to start

I’ll admit, I tend to be a collector of knick-knacks that I don’t need, and I can have a hard time getting rid of them. Sometime last year, I fell into ‘organization TikTok’ and watched a lot of iOrganize videos. The account is run by a professional organizer who helps people organize their lives around their habits, rather than trying to create new ones. If you haven’t seen her videos, you should check them out because they’re super helpful.

One of the most helpful tools I took from her content has been the “50 Purging Questions”, to help you get rid of things you don’t need. Here are 10 of my favourites to help you get started.

Does it make me happy? Does it spark joy? Do I like it? What emotion does it evoke? Does this item represent who I am now? Does this item support my current life goals and desires? What energy does this item bring to my life and environment? If I let this go, will it free up mental space? Is it worth my time and energy spent managing, maintaining and caring for it? What face am I making right now? Does my expression represent how I feel?

Decluttering clothes

When it comes to clothes, this can be a bit harder sometimes. Ask yourself some of these questions:

Does it still fit? (if no → DONATE)

Have I worn it in the last 12 months?

Do I have multiple of this item? (if yes → DONATE)

Is it in poor condition? (if yes → DONATE)

Do I feel great wearing it? (if no → DONATE)

Do I like the way I look in it? (if no → DONATE)

Do I need it for a special occasion (e.g. funeral, wedding)? (if yes → KEEP)

Does it go with a lot of my other clothes? (if no → DONATE)

Is it my style? (if no → DONATE)

Would I buy this again today? (if no → DONATE)

Now, this is just a start, but if asking a few of these questions helps you to get rid of something, you’re off to a good start. So take these tips to your room, closet, office, wherever! And start decluttering!