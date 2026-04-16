My Take On Popular Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an era where overconsumption and microtrends are so normalized, it can be hard to keep up. Fashion trends are constantly changing, especially with the influence that social media has on people’s style. In this article, I will be highlighting, analyzing, and giving my personal take on various fashion trends that gained popularity over the past year. Some of these trends remain popular today, while the popularity of others faded quickly after their initial viral moment.

Butter Yellow

I feel that the butter yellow trend has become so over popularized to the point that when someone wears something in this color, you know that they were influenced by TikTok. Many popular activewear brands have capitalized off of this trend, as it has become a very popular color for workout sets, especially among the pilates community. Though I think it has become a bit overhyped, I would be lying if I said I didn’t like the color. I honestly think it is the perfect color for a cute summer outfit, and will definitely be wearing it this summer.

Polka Dots

I feel like the polka dot pattern has always been timeless and chic, and is honestly a staple for a good statement piece in anyone’s wardrobe. When I think of polka dots in a fashion sense, I think the pattern is extremely versatile and can be worn on many different occasions. However, I find that oftentimes when certain fashion trends start circulating social media, it kind of ruins them in a way. In this case, I don’t think social media has ruined the idea of the pattern itself, but more so, it has made it more expensive in many stores because it has become so popular.

Lace

I see lace EVERYWHERE, whether it be with tops, skirts, or dresses. I think lace is very classy and has always been popular to an extent, but I find it has become increasingly popular in the past year specifically. I feel that lace sets with a top and a skirt are especially popular recently, but particularly for going out outfits. I will say, I have quite a few lace pieces in my closet, and I feel like my lace collection will continue to grow, because you can truly never go wrong with a nice lace piece.

Midi Skirts

I absolutely love that midi skirts are becoming more and more prominent in fashion. When I think of midi skirts, I think of a European summer vibe; walking through a quaint coastal European town with a cute top and midi skirt. I feel like a nice patterned midi skirt is a perfect addition to any wardrobe, as they are so versatile, and you can dress them up or down. I will definitely be purchasing midi skirts for this summer.

Ballet Flats

I have mixed feelings about this trend. I think classic ballet flats, such as the Mary Jane style ones, are super cute and chic. However, I have seen many alternatives that I am not a fan of, such as the split toe flats or Puma’s take on ballet flats. I think there are a lot of people that can pull them off really well, but I just couldn’t picture myself in them. Therefore, I will be sticking to my Mary Jane style ballet flats.

Off The Shoulder Tops

This is another trend that I really like, as it is so versatile. There are so many different types of off the shoulder tops, both casual and fancy, and I feel like you can never go wrong with them. I admire the fact that you can easily create off the shoulder tops at home, such as by cutting t-shirts you already own. I also like that most casual off the shoulder tops, and even some fancier ones, tend to be pretty affordable in most stores.

I know there are a lot of fashion trends that I didn’t highlight, but these are the main ones that stood out to me. There are many more trends to come in the rest of 2026, and I am excited to see them!