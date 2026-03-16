My Love for Concerts

Being a student, I feel like I easily get swallowed by a black hole of school, current events, issues with loved ones, or seasonal depression. I’d often escape it briefly by scrolling, but it never makes me feel truly tranquil. I recently distanced myself from social media and am doing more physical hobbies, but I still feel glum. I found that it is hard to have a hobby that exempts you from it, besides one: going to concerts.
I realised I feel free from every responsibility that comes with being alive whenever I’m feeling music. Whenever I’m seeing an artist live, regardless of how long I’ve been a fan, I feel liberated; being there, with friends, just dancing and singing around with them, with a room of people who can understand you, even if the other audience members won’t share the same identity.
I’m arguably shy, yet at a few concerts I’ve attended, I’ve actually met a few people. I find it relatively easy to spark these interactions; we’re just having fun with friends, expanding our group, and talking to each other. While I haven’t seen these people since the concert, I always think about these encounters. How crazy that I started playing rock-paper-scissors or danced with these strangers!
I also find it easy to forget about my phone. I know I’m not the only person who feels that phones become a shackle to you. This is the only place where I feel like I’m not forced to be on it. Yes, I do have videos and photos where I’m screaming my heart out, while I am way too embarrassed ever to watch them, but I’m never focused on taking good pictures. It is proof that I can live in the moment without stressing about everything. Honestly, having your phone in your pocket during the concert is the best. Not feeling constrained at all.
As I mentioned, I love concerts, but it isn’t always accessible. Either too expensive or too far. So to get that same feeling you might get from attending a concert, here are a few of my suggestions to see live music or to feel a similar freedom
- Go out to a bar or club
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If you go out to a bar, they sometimes have a stage for artists. If no one’s performing, they will have traditional club music, which is still fun. But what a joy it would be to enjoy a drink with your friends and see someone perform live. Obviously, if you go to a nightclub, you can go and dance. While some use the club scene as a purely social area, I enjoy dancing there, listening to music with everyone else. Depending on where you go, you can avoid the pressure to drink to have fun.
- Attend school performances
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When I went back to my home in California for winter break, there was one thing I really couldn’t wait for: my friend’s performance. He’s a music major, and one of his finals was to perform a song. (Go stream Ethan Tatum on every music platform. I was honoured to be able to attend. Although I’m clearly biased, it’s refreshing seeing everyone perform. Everyone had different skill levels, and a variety of genres were sung, like indie, pop, musical theatre, and classical rock; you could feel their shared love for music. You can always go to a music event at Concordia or other schools near you. On March 20/21st, the dance is doing Bloom of…, April 7th, the music department is doing a choir show, and finally, there will be a Theatre festival in March. You don’t need to know anyone, and the entrance is free or cheap.
- Check local theatres’ websites
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You go to a concert venue’s website, and they will promote any artist performing there, big or small. Go on a school’s performing arts website and/or Instagram accounts, and they will have promoted shows. While this won’t necessarily save you money, it is just a way to see who’s performing near you.
- If travelling, see if they have any festivals
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If you are travelling somewhere, check if they have any music festivals or concerts there. If you attend a festival, you can even meet your new favourite artist.
If you see that an artist you like is going to a distant festival, if you have the opportunity, I encourage you to go. You will visit a new place, and often, it will be a random venue that can end up being the best concert! A small concert means that tickets will be cheap and the concert will be more intimate. You have a higher chance of seeing them up close.
To conclude, a good way to feel detached from every chore is to see live shows. It is a place where you are surrounded by people who get you, free from your phone, and while tickets can be way overpriced, some cheaper alternatives can give you that same feeling.