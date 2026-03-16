My Love for Concerts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a student, I feel like I easily get swallowed by a black hole of school, current events, issues with loved ones, or seasonal depression. I’d often escape it briefly by scrolling, but it never makes me feel truly tranquil. I recently distanced myself from social media and am doing more physical hobbies, but I still feel glum. I found that it is hard to have a hobby that exempts you from it, besides one: going to concerts.

I realised I feel free from every responsibility that comes with being alive whenever I’m feeling music. Whenever I’m seeing an artist live, regardless of how long I’ve been a fan, I feel liberated; being there, with friends, just dancing and singing around with them, with a room of people who can understand you, even if the other audience members won’t share the same identity.

I’m arguably shy, yet at a few concerts I’ve attended, I’ve actually met a few people. I find it relatively easy to spark these interactions; we’re just having fun with friends, expanding our group, and talking to each other. While I haven’t seen these people since the concert, I always think about these encounters. How crazy that I started playing rock-paper-scissors or danced with these strangers!

I also find it easy to forget about my phone. I know I’m not the only person who feels that phones become a shackle to you. This is the only place where I feel like I’m not forced to be on it. Yes, I do have videos and photos where I’m screaming my heart out, while I am way too embarrassed ever to watch them, but I’m never focused on taking good pictures. It is proof that I can live in the moment without stressing about everything. Honestly, having your phone in your pocket during the concert is the best. Not feeling constrained at all.

As I mentioned, I love concerts, but it isn’t always accessible. Either too expensive or too far. So to get that same feeling you might get from attending a concert, here are a few of my suggestions to see live music or to feel a similar freedom

Go out to a bar or club If you go out to a bar, they sometimes have a stage for artists. If no one’s performing, they will have traditional club music, which is still fun. But what a joy it would be to enjoy a drink with your friends and see someone perform live. Obviously, if you go to a nightclub, you can go and dance. While some use the club scene as a purely social area, I enjoy dancing there, listening to music with everyone else. Depending on where you go, you can avoid the pressure to drink to have fun. Attend school performances When I went back to my home in California for winter break, there was one thing I really couldn’t wait for: my friend’s performance. He’s a music major, and one of his finals was to perform a song. (Go stream Ethan Tatum on every music platform. I was honoured to be able to attend. Although I’m clearly biased, it’s refreshing seeing everyone perform. Everyone had different skill levels, and a variety of genres were sung, like indie, pop, musical theatre, and classical rock; you could feel their shared love for music. You can always go to a music event at Concordia or other schools near you. On March 20/21st, the dance is doing Bloom of…, April 7th, the music department is doing a choir show, and finally, there will be a Theatre festival in March. You don’t need to know anyone, and the entrance is free or cheap. Check local theatres’ websites You go to a concert venue’s website, and they will promote any artist performing there, big or small. Go on a school’s performing arts website and/or Instagram accounts, and they will have promoted shows. While this won’t necessarily save you money, it is just a way to see who’s performing near you. If travelling, see if they have any festivals If you are travelling somewhere, check if they have any music festivals or concerts there. If you attend a festival, you can even meet your new favourite artist.

If you see that an artist you like is going to a distant festival, if you have the opportunity, I encourage you to go. You will visit a new place, and often, it will be a random venue that can end up being the best concert! A small concert means that tickets will be cheap and the concert will be more intimate. You have a higher chance of seeing them up close.

To conclude, a good way to feel detached from every chore is to see live shows. It is a place where you are surrounded by people who get you, free from your phone, and while tickets can be way overpriced, some cheaper alternatives can give you that same feeling.

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