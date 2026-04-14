More Informed Than Ever: So Why Do Young People Feel so Powerless?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Young people today are more politically aware than ever. From climate change to the rising cost of living, social justice movements to global conflicts, political issues are deeply embedded in the everyday lives of younger generations. Yet despite this heightened awareness and engagement, many young people feel that they have little real influence over political outcomes.

This is often misinterpreted as apathy. In reality, it reflects something more complex: a growing disconnect between high levels of political awareness and limited institutional responsiveness.

Young people are not disengaged. They are responding to urgent issues that shape their futures, but they are struggling within systems that often fail to reflect or address their concerns. As a result, political engagement is increasingly accompanied by a sense of powerlessness.

The issues that matter to us shape our futures

Young people are engaging with politics because the stakes feel immediate and personal. Environmental issues, economic instability, and social justice concerns are not abstract — they directly shape the conditions of their futures.

Climate change, in particular, has become one of the defining political issues of this generation. Despite widespread youth activism and growing public awareness, meaningful policy change remains slow and inconsistent. In Canada, for example, climate policy is shaped by a fragmented system of governance, where federal and provincial divisions of power can limit the effectiveness of national strategies. This institutional complexity makes it difficult to implement cohesive climate action, reinforcing the perception that even sustained public pressure does not translate into meaningful outcomes.

Similarly, the rising cost of living continues to shape youth political engagement. Between housing crises, mounting student debt, and an increasingly unstable job market, many young people face economic realities that make long-term stability feel out of reach. Despite how directly these issues affect them, there is a growing perception that political systems are unable or unwilling to adequately respond.

Young people are also at the forefront of social justice movements, leading conversations on racial inequality, gender rights and inclusion. Through both online and offline, they have played a key role in raising awareness and shaping public discourse.

However, institutional change often lags behind these efforts. While visibility has increased, it does not always translate into meaningful shifts in policy or power.

Social media and the limits of online engagement

Social media has transformed how young people engage with politics, providing greater access to information and expanding opportunities for participation. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X have made political content more visible and accessible than ever before.

However, this increased exposure also has limitations. Social media can create echo chambers, where individuals are primarily exposed to perspectives that reinforce their existing beliefs. It can also encourage performative forms of engagement, where sharing or reposting content creates the appearance of participation without leading to meaningful action. In this context, visibility is often mistaken for impact.

The spread of misinformation further complicates this dynamic. Social media platforms often prioritize speed and visibility over accuracy, making it easy for misleading or incomplete information to circulate widely. As a result, increased access to information does not necessarily lead to better understanding, limiting the effectiveness of online political participation.

Political polarization and institutional disconnect

A key factor contributing to youth disengagement is growing political polarization and a widespread belief that governments are unresponsive to their concerns. While young people are not inherently disinterested in politics, many feel that existing political systems are distant and fail to reflect their priorities.

Elections Canada reported that youth voter turnout remains consistently lower than that of older demographics. This is not due to apathy, but to barriers of distrust and a lack of meaningful engagement.

Research from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) similarly shows that many young people perceive government institutions as unresponsive and disconnected from their lived experiences.

This sense of political distance is further reinforced by limited youth representation in decision-making spaces. As a result, disengagement is not rooted in indifference but in a deeper feeling of being left out and ignored within systems that appear unresponsive to participation.

youth engagement can have power

Declining trust in political institutions has deepened this sense of disconnection. Many young people perceive these systems as outdated and unresponsive, weakening their sense of democratic legitimacy and belief in the impact of participation.

This stands in contrast to historical moments such as the Civil Rights Movement, where youth activism played a central and effective role in driving political change. Student-led initiatives, including sit-ins and freedom rides organized through groups like the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, directly challenged segregation and systemic racism. These efforts resulted in tangible policy outcomes, including the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Movements like the Civil Rights Movement demonstrate a clear connection between participation and political impact that young people seem to crave today. The contrast demonstrates a broader issue in contemporary politics: engagement has increased, but institutional responsiveness has not kept pace.



Why governments struggle to keep up

A key reason for this disconnect is that political institutions struggle to keep up with the pace, scale and urgency of modern issues. Governments are slow-moving and constrained by bureaucracy, electoral cycles and competing interests.

In contrast, the issues most relevant to young people (such as climate change, economic instability, and social justice) are evolving rapidly and call for coordinated, immediate responses. Systems like Canada’s challenge this further due to federalism, where authority is divided between national and provincial governments. While this structure is designed to balance power, it can also result in fragmentation and inconsistent policy outcomes.

As a result, even when public awareness and pressure are high, institutional responses can appear delayed or disconnected from the urgency of problems in a world like today’s that seems to move fast.

What can you do?

Structural barriers undoubtedly exist, but young people are not without agency. Political engagement need not be limited to traditional forms like voting and party politics. Meaningful participation can occur at multiple levels, from individual awareness to community involvement to broader institutional engagement.

At the individual level, educating oneself through credible sources and diverse perspectives is essential. Developing media literacy allows individuals to move beyond passive consumption toward informed participation.

At the community level, involvement in local initiatives (such as volunteering, mutual aid, or grassroots organizing) can create more immediate and tangible impact. These spaces can foster a strong sense of political efficacy for those who want to feel involved.

At the institutional level, continued participation through voting, advocacy, and public discourse remains important. While change within formal systems may be slow, sustained pressure and collective action have historically played a key role in shaping political outcomes.

So are we apathetic?

Young people today are not politically disengaged.

We are navigating a system that often fails to translate our awareness into influence. This only reflects a broader disconnect between political participation and power in contemporary society.

Until institutions can become more responsive and inclusive, youth engagement will continue to be marked by apathy that masks frustration. However, by becoming aware, getting involved, and participating in democracy, there remains potential for us, the youth, to transform engagement into real, meaningful, tangible political influence.