Lady Gaga cancels her final show 2 hours before it was supposed to start in Montreal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lady Gaga came down with a respiratory infection forcing her to cancel her final show in Montreal on April 6.

Many fans were left sad and disappointed about the cancellation of Gaga’s concert as many had planned a whole weekend long trip to be able to see her perform.

Original photo by Mackenzie stone

Lady Gaga’s show in the Bell Centre on Friday April third in Montreal Quebec.

Mackenzie Stone/ Concordia

Lady Gaga was playing in Montreal from Thursday April second to the sixth. Many are left questioning if she even was sick in the first place as her second show was on Friday the third and had no issues singing and sounded perfectly fine to the fans that attended.

Vivian Sterling is one of the many people that was supposed to see Gaga perform on the sixth “I’m from New York I’m not from here, I bought tickets with my family who live here to be able to come and visit,” Sterling said “when my niece’s friend told me that it had been canceled I thought she was pulling a prank on us as we had just finished getting ready.”

“I’m happy I’m at least getting a refund as I spent five thousand dollars on my tickets, but I think she should’ve warned her fans sooner than 2 hours before the show was about to start.” Jason Sterling said.

Gaga is known for her concerts to be very active with a lot of performance, she moves and dances to be able to give fans a show that they deserve for money they spend to see her. Which can explain why she ended up canceling her

Lena Michel attended the show on Friday April third and said it was an amazing performance and that she really did put on a show from all the details to the backgrounds on the stage to the heartfelt moments she had shared with the crowd when she told her story. “When she sang, she really sang, never missed a note.” Michel said.

While most like Michel liked the concert as a whole Vanessa Lauf loved the fact that she sang some of her childhood songs “Hearing her classics from my childhood was so much fun.” Lauf said.

Though fans were disappointed with Gaga’s poor timing, they came together and hosted events at clubs and drag shows in Montreal to bring up fans’ spirits.

“Going to a Gaga concert was my childhood dream,” Emma Rochon said. “When I was 3 I forced a DJ at my uncle’s wedding to play poker face 17 times so when I heard she was coming to Montreal there was no question I was going to go no matter the cost,” Rochon added. “I was disappointed when she had canceled last minute but the part that disappointed me the most was that we were only going to get a refund and not another date like she had done for Miami.”

Fans went viral in Montreal wishing Gaga a speedy recovery, but the question still lies. Why didn’t she reschedule her concert?

Die-hard little monsters, as Gaga fans call themselves, feel like the Montreal curse is back as she had broken her hip on stage in 2013 during her The Born This Way Ball tour.

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