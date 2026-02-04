HCC Launch Party – Thank You!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On January 31st, Her Campus Concordia hosted a launch party at a local bar, Co-op Bar Milton-Parc (BMP), to celebrate the launch of our first articles and the beginning of the Concordia Her Campus chapter!

As a new Concordia University club, with our student union having limited funds, we were unable to secure any club funding for this semester. Having this financial limitation made it difficult for us to organize an event and to meet new potential members.

We were incredibly excited to hear about BMP’s policy for hosting events at their bar for free, as long as they remain open to the public and don’t disrupt regular service. And with that, we started planning our event with a $0 budget.

Janna

To raise money at the event for the semester, we contacted some of our favourite businesses, both in and outside of the city, and asked for product donations to raffle at our event. So we’d like to take the opportunity to give a shoutout to those businesses and people who helped make this event a success, and go into the semester with some funding!

Co-op bar milton parc

First, we would like to thank the Co-op bar Milton Parc for hosting us last night and for their amazing service. Their staff was so incredibly kind and helpful the entire night. They even went the extra mile, making us a custom drink for the event, “The Diva Cup”, which was both hilarious and delicious.

Janna (photographer)

Thank you to Janna for so generously photographing our event. She helped us to capture the evening and create permanent memories of the special moments. If you have any event you need photographed, please check out her Instagram or portfolio. We would recommend her in a heartbeat (but you can see for yourself with the pictures she took!).

Nifty thrift

Thank you to the owner of Nifty Thrift, Jacob, for having a pop-up thrift sale at the event! We brought in not only new members, but new fashion too!

​Enso yoga

Thank you to one of our favourite yoga studios in Montreal, Enso Yoga, who donated five passes to their hot yoga, pilates, and barre classes for us to raffle!

​La maison des bieres

Thank you, La Maison des Bieres (The House of Beers), for donating a $25 gift card. With two locations in Montreal, a lucky winner can now get some of their microbrewed beers, wines, ciders or tasty snacks!

​Spa centrale parc

Thank you, Spa Centrale Parc, for donating an hour-long Swedish massage pass for some relaxation for one of our members.

​Panoxyl

Panoxyl, a business I have worked with in the past, donated four sets of acne products, including their Acne Banishing Body Spray, Overnight Spot Patches, and their famous Acne Wash.

​Cinema cinema

Thank you Cinema Cinema, who gave two double passes for movie tickets at any of their three locations, Cinéma du Parc, Cinéma Beaubien and, and Cinéma du Musée.

​Ping mo

Thank you to Ping Mo, a new high-tech table tennis club in Montreal, which offered us five 30-minute passes to rent a table at their facility.

​tunnel espresso

Thank you, Tunnel Espresso, which donated five bags of their luxury, delicious coffee for our coffee baskets.

​mccorkindale advertising and design

Thank you, McCorkindale Advertising and Design, who donated two $50 grocery gift cards, for Privogo and Metro.

​old soul moto

Thank you, Old Soul Moto, for donating four $25 gift cards, two at Starbucks and two at Tim Hortons, as a feature product in our coffee raffle packs.

Janna

And we had some very generous donations made to help us start up the club and to bring many fun events to the team this semester!

Thank you to all of the friends and family who came to help us set up, take down and run the event so smoothly. We seriously couldn’t have done it without you, and we are so grateful for all of your support throughout the process.

And last but not least, we want to thank everyone who made it out to the event, even in the freezing January weather! Your support means so much to us, and we hope you are as excited as we are to start up Her Campus Concordia!