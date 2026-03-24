Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Photo by Windows from Unsplash
Concordia CA | Life > Academics

Best Study Spots in Montreal

Regan McCorkindale Student Contributor, Concordia University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The environment I work in makes such a difference in the work I get done and its quality. With that being said, I have compiled a list of my favourites and my friend’s favourite spots to study in Montreal!

Westmount Library

If you’re planning for a full day of studying, Westmount Library is a beautiful place to dedicate your study day to. Depending on where you live, it can be a bit out of the way, but it’s totally worth it. It’s cozy and great if you need to romanticize your studying to get motivated!

Café Santropol

I know this can be controversial, but I think there’s no better place to study than a coffee shop. Café Santropol is located in the heart of the Plateau and is a great place for a study date.

Café Santropol
Regan McCorkindale
Happy Cat Café

If you’re in need of a furry friend while you study, this is the place to be. Happy Cat Café is right on Duluth Ave E and is home to seven adorable, very friendly kitties.

Happy Cat Cafe
Original photo by Justyna Geidlinger
Grey Nuns Reading Room

I may have lied earlier, because THIS is the place to be if you’re trying to romanticize your studying. It can get pretty busy, so you need to go early in the morning, but the Grey Nuns Reading Room is a great place to study. Just note that they aren’t open on weekends!

OSMO X MARUSAN Café-Terrasse

If you’re looking for a cool vibe while you’re studying, take your computer and a friend over to OSMO. They have great matcha and Japanese curries (and a huge disco ball)!

Justyna at OSMO
Regan McCorkindale

I feel like the options for places to study in Montreal are pretty endless, and I only scratched the surface with these ones. But I hope this gives you some motivation to get out of your room and study somewhere cute this week!

Check out our other articles!

Regan McCorkindale

Concordia CA '27

Regan McCorkindale is a third year student at Concordia University in Montreal, majoring in Child Studies with a concentration in Exceptionality and Diversity in Childhood Settings. With a passion for supporting children’s growth and communication, she hopes to pursue a career in speech-language pathology.

As the President and founder of the newly revived Her Campus Concordia chapter, Regan is dedicated to building an empowering and inspiring community for students to share their stories and ideas. Her goal is to create a space where everyone feels heard, supported, and motivated to express themselves authentically. Through Her Campus, she hopes to highlight diverse perspectives and spark meaningful conversations that connect and uplift the Concordia community.

When she’s not studying or leading the chapter, you can usually find Regan tending to her growing collection of plants, crafting with friends, or exploring new spots around Montreal.