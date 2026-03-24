Best Study Spots in Montreal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The environment I work in makes such a difference in the work I get done and its quality. With that being said, I have compiled a list of my favourites and my friend’s favourite spots to study in Montreal!

Westmount Library If you’re planning for a full day of studying, Westmount Library is a beautiful place to dedicate your study day to. Depending on where you live, it can be a bit out of the way, but it’s totally worth it. It’s cozy and great if you need to romanticize your studying to get motivated! Café Santropol I know this can be controversial, but I think there’s no better place to study than a coffee shop. Café Santropol is located in the heart of the Plateau and is a great place for a study date. Regan McCorkindale Happy Cat Café If you’re in need of a furry friend while you study, this is the place to be. Happy Cat Café is right on Duluth Ave E and is home to seven adorable, very friendly kitties. Original photo by Justyna Geidlinger Grey Nuns Reading Room I may have lied earlier, because THIS is the place to be if you’re trying to romanticize your studying. It can get pretty busy, so you need to go early in the morning, but the Grey Nuns Reading Room is a great place to study. Just note that they aren’t open on weekends! OSMO X MARUSAN Café-Terrasse If you’re looking for a cool vibe while you’re studying, take your computer and a friend over to OSMO. They have great matcha and Japanese curries (and a huge disco ball)!

Regan McCorkindale

I feel like the options for places to study in Montreal are pretty endless, and I only scratched the surface with these ones. But I hope this gives you some motivation to get out of your room and study somewhere cute this week!

Check out our other articles!