Your New Fall Daily Staple: The Hungarian Pastry Shop

In the middle of the hustle and bustle of Morningside Heights lies one place familiar to many students, The Hungarian Pastry Shop at 1030 Amsterdam Avenue. It is a calming place for many, and the perfect place for your sweet treat break. Before we get into my adventure, it is only fitting that I provide some details about The Hungarian Pastry Shop, as it has been quite a staple in this community for some time now. The shop has been around since 1961, and was founded by Hungarian immigrants. Since then, it has become a daily pitstop for many, as lines clearly indicate such. It faces The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, a gorgeous architectural sight to sip your coffee beside. Undoubtedly, The Hungarian Pastry Shop is no brand new addition, but it is quite frankly still a very hot commodity about 64 years later. I have never been up until now, although I have received a fantastic chocolate chip cookie via my sister. Stories of their delicious pastries are common, so I thought why not go see it for myself, and bring some questions? After all, how can you deny yourself a sweet treat? Fall is here and although the weather is inconsistent, we can certainly pretend that we are in the perfect New York Fall with a dessert. And yes, don’t worry I asked about fall treats of course!

As Barnard and Columbia students we are always looking for that break, the perfect place off campus to have a sip and relax. A place where you can catch up on reading, plug your classical music in, converse outside of iMessages, and be present. Through my venture I found that simply put: this is it. This is that place. So if you would like to romanticize your fall this is certainly your first stop. The Hungarian Pastry Shop brings to life a time that is so limited these days. Time to socialize face to face and enjoy the presence of others. It truly takes it back to early 2000s films we grew up watching of fall in New York City. Old school, no Wi-Fi (literally), a whole lot of discovery and genuine interaction at our hands. I for one know that the colors of the leaves aren’t changing quick enough, and the videos of halloween decor with the Monster Mash playing in the background aren’t on my feed. But who needs reels and digital entertainment to bring fall vibes? My proposal is to channel the inner fall vibes through a good pastry shop. It may just be me, but fall tends to be synonymous with sweet treats.

It is now time for the inside scoop. I arrived around roughly 12:40pm on a Wednesday, the line was short, and it was a slightly chillier day. The slight breeze almost felt as if the universe understood that I was hoping to channel my inner fall. When I arrived I ordered my pastry, a slice of flourless chocolate cake. I then had the opportunity to speak with an employee of the shop. I asked why they presumed the spot was so popular for students of Columbia and Barnard. Their response was: “I think there is something about the aesthetic of the place that inspires a good work ethic”, similar to the reasons people go to libraries, there is the “feeling of coming to a space that is built for it”. The space’s old-timey feel is what has brought much attraction. So what makes them stand out against other cafes you may be die hard fans of? I was told that there is a huge culture of people, and that possibly due to having no Wi-Fi, “people talk to each other a lot here, it does feel like you kind of step out of time”, with cross table socialization being habitual. It was highlighted that everything seen in the shop has been there for a long time, and not to forget it opened in 1961 being almost as stated a “preserved place from another era.”

If this is not enough to convince you to start your fall romanticizing here, let’s talk pastries. There is said to be no singular most popular item on the menu, however, there are some favorites to keep in mind. For cakes: cheesecake, flourless chocolate or lemon. I myself tried the flourless chocolate cake, and must I say it was delightful. It was the perfect mix of chocolate and not overly sweet. The perfect medium. Needed to mention, the prices were fairly reasonable for the majority of their menu items. Ranging from about 3-7 dollars for individual treats, and about 43 for full cakes. Other popular favorites include: croissants, cheese danishes, almond cookies, and the cherry cheese strudel. Now for what you have been waiting for, what fall recommendations are there? Well, they have 2 seasonal pastries for fall, both the pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin pie, but I was told “Pumpkin cheesecake 100%” is what is suggested to those who are looking for fall treat vibes.

What I found the most interesting about this location was the state of serenity I felt upon arrival. Once seated inside, it was almost as if I were in a place that transcended time periods, different slivers of time. Not to over exaggerate, but it has been open for quite a while. Imagine how many people have walked in and out of those doors. There was a calming quiet ambiance, although, bringing a friend along is a good idea, as per my trip, it is truly refreshing to divert from screentime and just talk with others. There was an immediate warm and welcoming atmosphere. The staff is extremely kind and inviting. And yes, not having Wi-Fi “seems like it might be an incentive not to study” as expressed, but that is far from the reality, in fact many authors have written books in this exact place. The inspiration is there, the pastries are there, the warm lighted ambiance is there, and with fall it makes the perfect cafe destination. To further that inner search for new fall beginnings, stop by the Peace Fountain across the street and enjoy some greenspace, absorb some nature, and daydream while you sip your coffee and indulge in pastry. The options are limitless, but what I can say is that this fall season I will certainly be seeing more of The Hungarian Pastry Shop.