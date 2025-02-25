Wrap Up Black History Month with These 10 Must-Watch Movies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The end of February marks the close of Black History Month and the last full month of winter—what better way to embrace these final moments than by curling up with a great Black film?

Movies have long played a crucial role in spotlighting social issues, sparking thoughtful societal conversations, and offering an escape from the everyday. But Black films do all this and more. They give the Black community—and marginalized groups more broadly—the chance to see their stories and realities reflected on screen, reinforcing an essential message: that these identities and experiences are worthy of recognition and celebration. Black cinema has continuously challenged the status quo, pushing boundaries in storytelling, creativity, and representation. The talent, culture, and artistry of Black creatives have shaped the film industry in profound ways, leaving an undeniable mark on media and culture.

So, where should you start if you’re looking to dive deeper into Black cinema? I have some recommendations.

10) “One of Them Days” (2025) – Directed by Lawrence LamontA revistation to the Black comedies that shaped the 90s and 2000s, the 2025 release of “One of Them Days” starring Keke Palmer, SZA, and Katt Williams has been the most refreshing cinematic experience of the year thus far. The film follows best friends, Dreux (played by Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (played by SZA) on a series of unfortunate events following their rent money being taken by Alyssa, couch-surfing boyfriend Keshawn (played by Joshua David Neal). The girls are on the verge of being evicted from their apartment, and the film chronicles their fight to stay afloat, which tests their friendship in unexpected ways. This film had me laughing from beginning to end and reminded me why well-crafted comedies deserve a resurgence. You can still watch this film in theaters, but it is also available on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

9) “Dreamgirls” (2006) – Directed by Bill CondonThis is for musical lovers! Dreamgirls follows a musical trio comprised of Effie (Jennifer Hudson), Deena (Beyonce), and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) and their rise to top—though, with their corrupt manager, Curtis (Jamie Fox) this is without its challenges, which ultimately lead to the demise of the group. It’s a film that explores the costs of fame, assimilation, and greed, while delivering some of the most iconic musical numbers in history, including “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “Listen,” and “Patience.” The film is available for viewing on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

8) “Cinnamon”(2023) – Directed by Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr.So, this is a Tubi original. WAIT—hear the argument first! This film is the exemplification of the exception to the rule, in fact, this is one of the most surprising film releases in 2023. Cinnamon satirical thriller drawing massively from blaxploitation predecessors, a genre characterized by independently produced movies created by Black filmmakers for Black audiences in the 1970s—even including a role of the iconic Pam Grier. In this movie, Jodi (Hailey Kilgore), an aspiring musician and gas station attendant, finds herself caught in a robbery at her job that ends in a murder. This event thrusts her and her boyfriend, Eddie (David Iacono), into a dangerous situation with a notoriously crooked family, from which they must somehow find a way to escape. Trust me on this one!

7) “Cinderella” (1997) – Directed by Robert Iscove

Arguably the best rendition of the classic Cinderella tale, the 1997 version boasts a star-studded cast, from Whitney Houston and Brandy to Whoopi Goldberg. For little Black girls at the time—especially since The Princess and the Frog, the first Black Disney princess movie, wasn’t released until 2009—this film presented them in a role previously only portrayed by White actresses. Additionally, the movie features unforgettable musical numbers like “Impossible,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”, and “In My Own Little Corner.”

What makes this film particularly special, and progressive for its time, is its “color-blind” casting. For example, Filipino actor Paolo Montalban plays the prince, whose parents are a White father, the King (Victor Garber), and a Black mother, the Queen (Whoopi Goldberg). This casting choice broke with Hollywood’s traditional norms, where racial homogeneity—especially for royal or noble characters—was, and continues to be, the norm.

For Disney fans, this is a must-watch, available on Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

6) “Roll Bounce” (2005) – Directed by Malcolm D. Lee

This film might just take the crown for best soundtrack: “Hollywood Swingin’” by Kool & the Gang, “Boogie Oogie Oogie” by A Taste of Honey, “Le Freak” by Chic—need I say more? This movie will make you want to head down to your local skating rink and hug your parents at the same time. It follows teenager Xavier (Bow Wow) who uses skating as an emotional outlet to deal with the loss of his mother. When the local rink he and his friends frequent is shut down, they’re forced to skate at a more upscale rink, where they face new challenges.Through skating and the growing pains, Xavier learns how to navigate change in his personal life, overcome fear, and mend his relationship with his father. The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV are currently showing this film for your viewing!

5) “The New Edition Story” (2017) – Directed by Chris Robinson Nothing was more of a cultural reset, than when BET dropped this three-part miniseries in 2017. It was undoubtedly a well-deserved resurgence for the iconic boy band that is New Edition. It was undoubtedly a well-deserved resurgence for the iconic boy band, New Edition. This miniseries follows the group that has influenced every boy band that came after them: their origins, financial and management struggles, breakup, new members, rivalries, personal vices, and eventual reunification. The casting in this film is perfect—each actor and their voice brilliantly capture the essence of the original members. The New Edition Story is a must-see! You can watch the first episode for free on YouTube, and catch the other two episodes on BET or BET Plus.

4) “Coming to America” (1988) – Directed by John Landis This film is the quintessential romantic comedy. Prince Akeem (played by Eddie Murphy), heir to an African kingdom, understands his royal duty when it comes to marriage, but believes he deserves love rather than an arranged match…so, he travels to New York City to find it. And he does, with Lisa McDowell (played by Shari Headley), the daughter of a McDonald’s restaurant owner where Prince Akeem begins to work. Coming to America is a film that will have you laughing, smiling at the screen, and reflecting on what it means to stay true to your heart. It’s a must-see, available on Philo, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube.

3) “They Cloned Tyrone” (2023) – Directed by Juel Taylor

A blaxploitation-inspired movie, this serves Juel Taylor’s feature film directorial debut. They Cloned Tyrone follows a drug dealer (John Boyega), a pimp (Jamie Fox), and a journalist-aspiring sex worker (Teyonah Parris) on their mission of uncovering a government conspiracy they believe to be affecting themselves and the members of their local community. The film is a powerful commentary on assimilation, as well as the exploitative and destructive commodities and practices pushed in Black communities through its use of surreal satire. In a film landscape flooded with remakes and sequels, Taylor’s film offers a captivating and thought-provoking departure, streaming on Netflix.

2) “Cane River” (1982) – Directed by Horace. B JenkinsQuite literally an historical artifact, this 1982 independent film is Jenkins’ only fictional feature film that had not saw the light of day due to the passing of the director before the film could be released—that is until 2018, when the IndieCollect, an archival restoration group, rediscovered the film. The central storyline of Cane River revolves around the forbidden romance between Peter (Richard Romain) and Maria (Tommye Myrick). Peter, from a Creole family with a history of slave ownership, falls in love with Maria, a descendant of the Black people his family enslaved. Their relationship challenges deep-rooted racial and social barriers, making it a powerful exploration of love across historical and familial divides. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most aesthetically pleasing films to have been produced and a beautifully honest depiction of navigating cross-cultural relationships with complex, overlapping histories. You can view the movie on The Roku Channel, YouTube, and Apple TV.

1) “Life” (1999) – Directed by Ted DemmeThe greats of comedy team-up in this legendary comedy/drama film released in 1999. The storyline is centered around Harlem grifter Ray (Eddie Murphy) and debtor Claude (Martin Lawrence) pair up for a bootleg mission with hopes of paying off their debts, however, something more tragic happens. Ray and Claude are sentenced to life in prison for a murder they didn’t commit, wrongfully convicted due to a racist cop. The rest of the film chronicles their journey behind bars, leading to a surprising ending. The film, with its comedic greatness, is also an exploration of brotherhood, racial injustice, and keeping dreams alive. You can watch this film on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.