I didn’t make it to Coachella this year, but that never stopped me from rating every single look from afar. Best believe I was refreshing my feed like it was my full-time job, ready to judge from the comfort of my couch. And let me tell you, the fits did not disappoint. Here are a couple of my favorites.

Tyla:

No because twin actually ate! Ripped fishnets, fringe, gold sparkle, and a tied-up top made it clear she didn’t just perform, she served. Also, her face card makes this outfit even more insane.

Troye Sivan:

Okay like wait hear me out. Baggy jeans, a vintage graphic long sleeve, and zero effort energy made this fit feel cool without even trying. I don’t know if it’s lowkey giving Lil Huddy during his COVID era, but I’m here for it.

Victoria Justice:

Wait because I actually love. The look was bold, chaotic, and somehow made total sense in the desert. Especially the leopard print and the leather. Also, this woman does not age one bit, so she’s lowkey eating everybody up. The aura is crazy.

Charli D’Amelio:

You know what, I’ll give it to the queen of yellow hearts here. The fringe, lace, and boots combo is chaotic in the best way and somehow makes perfect sense under the Coachella sun. I’m also loving the braids on her, it really pulls the whole look together.

Leah Kateb:

OKKK MY LOVE ISLAND GYALLLL. She looks SO good here. The red set, the boots, the effortless hair flip energy. It’s giving simple but super stylish. I think this is genuinely one of my favorite looks. She understood the assignment without trying too hard and that’s the whole point.

I may not have made it to Coachella but I was watching like my life depended on it. And from what I saw, everyone simply ate.