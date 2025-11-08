Victoria’s Secret: Every Woman Has Wings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Runway modeling has long been a subject of controversy and fascination. From the very first runway show in 1901 to the spectacle of New York Fashion Week, models have long been scrutinized by the public eye. In recent decades, questions surrounding health, diversity, and the unhealthy promotion of unrealistic beauty standards have pervaded contemporary discourse, forcing the fashion industry to confront its many flaws.

Victoria’s Secret, like many others, is a fashion company that promotes unrealistic expectations and beauty standards: perfectly toned, tall, and tan. Their prime days featured several famous names like Giselle Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel, and Adriana Lima as the beloved and beautiful Victoria’s Secret Angels. However, their 2017 show received a dismal viewership of just 3.3 million viewers, a drop of almost 2 million viewers compared to the previous year. The reason behind the decline in viewership: a lack of inclusivity. Audiences were dismayed by the company’s strict adherence to unrealistic beauty standards and lack of diversity. Whether it was better plus-size representation or the inclusion of transgender models, people of all categories demanded more. In response, Victoria’s Secret evolved.

The reprisal of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in 2024 featured a new look: one of differing body types, ages, and gender identities. It was a stark transition from the prominent “heroin chic” look marked by supermodels like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Shalom Harlow. It was a departure, not only from the gaunt look models of the 90s are associated with, but one from societally enforced beauty standards and norms. In this transition process, Victoria’s Secret attempted to diversify their “Angel” lineup by including older models like Carla Bruni, transgender models like Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio, and plus-size models like Jill Kortleve and Ashley Graham. While the 2024 show still included stereotypically lithe supermodels like Bella Hadid and Anok Yai, it signified Victoria’s Secret’s intentional shift towards inclusivity and representation; one that wasn’t unnoticed by audiences.

In the face of a renewed and improved Victoria’s Secret, audiences have rejoiced at the return of the annual fashion show. This is particularly exemplified on social media: many girls are seen throwing Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show watch parties and emulating the very models they watch on the runway. They dress with their friends in Victoria’s Secret robes and pajama sets, do their hair in the infamous Victoria’s Secret Bombshell blowout style, and follow tutorials to achieve the glowy Victoria’s Secret makeup look. The annual runway show is no longer seen as an event that perpetuates insecurity and unrealistic beauty standards, but one that advocates self-care, inclusivity, and representation.

Ultimately, the company is attempting to rebrand itself by departing from their signature look and employing diverse groups of models to represent all women. The fashion show’s evolution has deeply resonated with proponents of the body positivity movement and general audiences alike, generating support for the company’s evolution. While they certainly have room for further progress, their intentional shifts have already created positive change by promoting representation and inclusivity within the fashion industry. Victoria’s Secret’s shifting standards and loosening of strict industry norms signify that they value the public’s desire to create a community in which all women are embraced. Optimistically, the public waits for other brands to take note of this desire, incorporate it into their values, and begin to promote inclusivity and representation to progress the empowerment of women across the globe.