Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day Snacks 

February—the month of Valentine’s Day—a time where you can either show yourself some much needed self-love or shower your partner with gifts, flowers, and chocolate! There are so many ways you can treat yourself (or a partner!) during February, and I know it’s not just me who has been eyeing the pink, red, and heart-decorated foods in the grocery aisles.

Trader Joe’s deserves a special mention for going all-out with their pink, red, and heart plastered packaging. Their marketing worked on me, with each and every sweet treat box catching my eye. So, in honor of this time of love, here are some Trader Joe’s snacks specifically for Valentine’s!

Dark Chocolate Mini Heart Cookies

Are you a fan of dark chocolate? These mini shortbread cookies are the perfect treat for you! Packaged in an adorable pink box, you can’t miss these. What’s more, the cookies are decorated with the cutest pink and white sprinkles, giving them the ideal texture. As a dark chocolate lover, these mini cookies were a personal favorite of mine.

For the Love of Chocolate Mousse Cake

If you’re wanting to go all out for Galentine’s, Trader Joe’s also sells entire mousse cakes, described on the label as “rich chocolate layer cake + chocolate mousse filling = true love!” You can slice the cake and divide this delectable mousse cake with friends, with plenty to go around.

Mini “Hold The Cone!” Strawberry Ice Cream Cones

Trader Joe’s seems to have every flavor possible in their Valentine’s Day products, so you can revel in strawberry flavors with these 8 mini sugar cones, topped with a layer of chocolate and filled with strawberry ice cream. The gush of flavors from the strawberry and the endorphins from the chocolate will give you a sugar rush to die for. As a personal huge fan of ice cream, these mini cones are THE best little treat!

Gummy Xs and Os

These gummy candies, shaped in X and O shapes, are soft and chewy, comparable to Swedish Fish, and come in a pink bag with a large red heart smack in the middle. Plus, there are so many of these gummies, they’ll take forever to run out, making them perfect for a movie snack. If you love gummies, you will love the texture of these, with colors ranging from red, pink/orange, and white/yellow!

Sugared Rice Crackers

Shaped like little mini hearts, you’ll like these if you’re a fan of Rice Krispies! The crackers come in both pink and white and are coated in sugar with a delicious crunch to them with every bite you take.

I hope this article has inspired you on your next grocery trip to Trader Joe’s! Valentine’s isn’t just about couples—it’s about love in all forms, including self-love. Treat yourself to something yummy this February. I’m a big believer of sweet treats, and there is such an immense variety to choose from at Trader Joe’s. These are only a few of the great options available to you!

Much love from Her Campus, and enjoy the Valentine’s season.