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woman in brown coat, scarf and hat
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Columbia Barnard | Style > Fashion

The Soft Power of Looking Put Together on Campus

Ananya Malhotra Student Contributor, Columbia University & Barnard College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first time I noticed it, I was wearing low rise baggy jeans, a fitted white baby tee, gold hoops, slicked back hair in a claw clip, and my beat up Sambas.

Nothing revolutionary. Nothing corporate. Just intentional.

It was a random Tuesday. I had finished a reading for class and didn’t have that low level academic anxiety that feels permanent on this campus. I could have thrown on an oversized hoodie and called it a day. Instead, I took ten extra minutes. I steamed the t-shirt. I did my skincare. I put on lip gloss. I chose the rings.

And, I walked differently.

On a campus like Columbia, everyone is intimidating in some way. You overhear someone talking about their research assistant position. You see someone coding between classes at Butler. You sit next to someone casually mentioning their summer in Paris. It can be easy to feel like you are constantly catching up.

Looking put together is not about impressing other people. It is about steadying yourself. There is a quiet kind of power in showing up to class looking like you chose to be there. 

For me, the switch flipped in the eye of a stress hurricane, AKA midterms season. The days I rolled out of bed in mismatched sweats were the days I felt scattered. I slouched. I hesitated before raising my hand. I prefaced my comments with, “this might be wrong.” That said, the days I wore something structured, even if it was just straight-leg jeans, a cropped cardigan, slicked hair, and clean sneakers, I felt sharper. I sat up straighter. I spoke without apologizing first.

The outfit did not make me smarter. It made me more certain.

At Barnard especially, there is an unspoken culture of effortlessness. It is long coats in winter. It is tote bags with books peeking out. It is vintage leather jackets over sweat sets. It is girls who look relaxed but composed at the same time.

And the thing is, that composure is contagious.

When you look in the mirror and see someone who looks intentional, you start acting like her. You send the email you were overthinking. You go to office hours. You ask the follow up question instead of replaying it in your head later.

Gen Z fashion on campus is not about business casual. It is about curation. Oversized trousers with a tiny top. A messy bun that is secretly precise. A thrifted jacket that somehow makes even 9 AM look intentional. You do not need to look expensive. You just need to look like you tried a little.

There is something grounding about having a personal uniform. A formula you default to when everything else feels chaotic. For me it is baggy jeans, a fitted top, hoops, slicked hair, and clean shoes. It takes ten extra minutes. That is it. Ten minutes to feel like the version of myself who actually does the reading instead of just highlighting it.

Looking put together will not erase imposter syndrome. It will not guarantee an A. It will not secure the internship. But it does something smaller and more useful. It quiets the noise in your head for a second. And when the noise is quieter, you stop shrinking. You stop prefacing every comment with “This might be wrong.” You just talk. And honestly, sometimes that is all that’s needed.

Ananya Malhotra

Columbia Barnard '28

I’m Ananya Malhotra, a sophomore at Barnard College of Columbia University majoring in Economics and Mathematics. I have since been diving into the ways data, incentives, and human behavior intersect in everyday life, from financial markets to behavioural economics, to how we make decisions big and small. In the classroom, I’m passionate about econometrics, probability theory, and the art of asking rigorous questions. Beyond academics, I love connecting big ideas to real world impact and exploring how analytical thinking can coexist with curiosity, creativity, and genuine fun.

Outside of my coursework, I’ve had the opportunity to work with research teams and startups focused on blending AI, behavioral science, and strategy, experiences that sharpened both my technical skills and my interest in storytelling. I’m especially energized by spaces where analytical rigor meets creativity, and where thoughtful insight can make someone’s day a little easier, more inspiring, or just more relatable.

Fashion and self expression are a huge part of who I am. I love putting together outfits that feel intentional, equal parts polished and a little bold, and I firmly believe that the right jacket or pair of boots can shift your entire mood. I’m also a huge Formula 1 fan (Red Bull Racing loyal, always). When I’m not doing my math assignments or drafting an article, you’ll probably find me at a concert, exploring a new restaurant in the city, walking aimlessly through SoHo convincing myself I “just needed to browse,” or curating the perfect NYC day with friends. Through Her Campus, I’m excited to write about style, ambition, pop culture, campus life, and the very specific experience of being a driven student in New York City.