The Joy of Movie Theatres

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“That indescribable feeling when the lights begin to dim and you go somewhere you’ve never been before…” These touching words are uttered by Nicole Kidman at the beginning of every movie screened at your local AMC. I never really got it, sure movies are fun but this ad is just something we all get really excited about for no reason. This would soon change at the end of my first semester of college. I went with some of my friends to go see Zootopia 2 and was blown away. I never thought I would cry over an animated snake but best believe I did. Then one of the same friends from Zootopia asked me to go see Hamnet with her. Knowing nothing about the film I said yes. This continued and before I knew it I was becoming a regular at my local AMC. Two things that I think have been instrumental in this renewed love for cinema have been going into movies without knowing anything about them, and sharing that experience with a friend.

Often referred to as going into a movie “blind” choosing to go into any form of content, whether it be a movie, book, or musical knowing nothing about it opens you to a whole new world of possibility. What’s more fun, knowing the boat is going to sink at the end of Titanic? Or wondering if maybe the title was just misleading and having to watch to find out. Going into things “blind” is a habit I acquired from my dad but it’s something I urge others to try and maybe even pass along to the people in their lives as well. While there is a certain trend amongst younger people of rewatching certain “comfort” shows or movies, where this solace comes from knowing exactly what will happen, this closes you off to new experiences. Your new favorite movie may be waiting for you to discover it and you’ll never know if you don’t decide to watch something new. I never would have seen one of the most visually stunning and beautifully written films I’ve ever encountered had I not decided to watch a new movie in the theater. One that I had known nothing about before seeing it.

March 20th 2026, the highly anticipated movie adaptation to Andy Weir’s novel Project Hail Mary was released. On March 21st my life was changed. I went into the movie knowing little to nothing about it. Probably as little as you could know. I knew Ryan Gosling was starring in it, and there was also possibly a spaceship. I hadn’t seen a trailer, a clip, an interview, or even a screenshot of the movie.

While on its own Project Hail Mary is a phenomenal story, the element of surprise and the uncertainty that came with knowing nothing about it immersed me further in the film. On my first watch I spent approximately 2 hours of the 2.5 hour runtime crying. Now whether that was from happy or sad tears I’ll never tell (guess you’ll just have to watch to find out). This is evidence of two things: one, I am a huge undeniable softie. Two, and more importantly, there’s no thrill or stakes if you already know how it’s going to end. On April 3rd me and my friend bought our student price tickets from the college bookstore, traveled to our local AMC to rewatch this feat of cinema. While I still regard it as perhaps one of the best movies I’ve ever seen, it didn’t pack that same punch it did when I sat in that darkened theatre for the first time wondering, what was gonna happen? were they going to make it out okay? How would it end? While I love a trailer as much as the next guy (one of my favorite parts of going to the movie theater) maybe next time trailers roll, shut your eyes and plug your ears. You’ll look very normal doing it.

Project Hail Mary is meant to serve as a “case study” if you will, of the powerful effects of going into a film “blind”. When combined with the immersive atmosphere of a movie theater, there’s no better way to experience a movie. So go see a movie and don’t do any research on it beforehand. You won’t regret it. Even if it’s the worst movie you’ve ever seen (this has happened to me) hey, you’ll have a heck of a story. All this to say, I’ve tried to rave about this movie as much as I could without giving anything away, but, I will say this, Project Hail Mary heavily features practical effects and has no green or blue screens. That’s right, cinemas back, baby.

Now as my loyal readers will be able to tell from my recent articles, including this one, my letterboxd has been active and my already meager bank account has been drained. But, it’s all been worth it. The second point I hope to prove is the beauty of sharing the movie theater experience. Whether it be with a friend, a sibling, or your third cousin.

The 40th anniversary of the beloved classic Stand By Me is this year and in honor of that there was a special limited re-release in theaters. I had seen the movie before but I was sick and I didn’t remember much, only that I thought it was just okay. Of course, a 40 year anniversary only comes around every 40 years so I had to jump on this opportunity. I grabbed my friend that I’ve been going to a lot of movies with lately (shoutout) and on March 28th we re-entered our local theater. We were overjoyed and the employees were tired of seeing us. Ignoring their questions about the state of our social lives we marched right into the theater and what ensued was an evening full of more tears (for those of you counting, we’re now 3/3 on me crying at a movie while my friend did not) but also of elation.

While of course there were likely other factors that contributed to my initial underwhelmed reaction, I do think one major element was the environment. Watching Stand By Me in a movie theater was electric. I knew how it ended, but there was a part of me that genuinely believed that maybe this time it would be different. I heard the people around me laughing, I heard myself sniffling, there was a sense of immersion and community in that movie theater. It felt more real, more poignant. Ever since seeing the film in the theater I can’t stop thinking about it: The lovely story, the earnest depiction of friendship, the stunning shots. The movie stuck with me in a way it hadn’t before and I’d like to at least partially thank seeing it in a cinema for that. It even got me to text one of my friends from when I was 12 (epic reference to the movie for those in the know), and me and the friend that I saw it with wrote a ridiculous sketch about it for our comedy group. The power of seeing a movie in the movie theater with your pal shouldn’t be understated.

This lengthy, often nonsensical rant has been my love letter to cinema, both old and new, as well as the theaters where we watch movies. Of course the theater alone is not what makes the experience. Keeping yourself in the dark and sharing that magic with someone is what really feeds the soul. I’ve been seeing more and more movies in theaters lately and I’ve definitely been happier for it. I’m even considering becoming a film major because of these movies (sorry mom and dad). So if given the opportunity I beg you, go in “blind”, bring a friend, buy those student tickets while you’re still young enough to get ’em, and go see a movie in theaters, heck maybe even get popcorn. Go crazy.