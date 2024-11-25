The Five Sides You Must Have on the Thanksgiving Table

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and for students who don’t skip straight to Christmas, what’s at the top of their minds is the delicious homemade feast and quality family time that will carry them through until finals. Though the turkey is often the centerpiece of Thanksgiving, it’s rarely the star of the meal. Instead, it’s the endless sides that usually dominate the plates of everyone at the table. So, what are the must-have sides for a Thanksgiving feast?

5) Green Beans

Green beans—no casserole required! Down South, we often start with canned green beans (though fresh ones work wonderfully too) because they’ve been soaking in the brand’s flavorful juices and seasonings, adding a rich base to the dish. Next, it’s time to elevate the flavor with some meat—bacon or ham hock is a classic choice—bringing smoky, savory depth and a touch of protein. A dash of salt, a pat of butter, and a slow cook later, you’ve got a tender, hearty vegetable dish. Perfect for balancing out the indulgence of mac and cheese, stuffing, and other rich sides, these green beans offer a taste of comfort that belongs on every Thanksgiving table.Perfect for balancing out the indulgent dishes, these green beans bring a comforting touch that deserves a spot on every Thanksgiving table.

4) Dressing

Don’t confuse it with stuffing, which is typically cooked inside the turkey—dressing stands proudly on its own as a baked casserole dish. This side brings together the essence of Thanksgiving, mixing bread, meat, vegetables, and herbs into one harmonious dish. In my family, we prepare it with crumbled cornbread, celery, sausage, and chicken stock. Some variations include onions or ground beef, depending on taste. I like to think of dressing as a savory cake—perfect to enjoy on Thanksgiving and even better the next day. It’s an absolute must at my table!

3) Yams

Specifically, candied! This is the one side dish sweet enough to double as dessert, yet its base is a starchy-root vegetable. Keep it simple with brown sugar, a bit of water, cinnamon, a touch of vanilla, and a generous helping of butter. Cook it on the stovetop or pop it in the oven for a few minutes to create a caramelized glaze, and you’ve got the perfect sweet element to balance out a plate full of savory dishes.

2) Macaroni and Cheese

Attention: This dish must be baked—no exceptions! There are countless ways to make this dish: some prefer to melt a blend of cheeses in a pot while cooking the noodles separately, then combine the two before transferring everything to a baking dish. A layer of shredded cheese is added on top, and it’s baked to perfection until the top is golden and crispy and the noodles are rich and creamy—not soupy. Another method is to layer the mac and cheese like a lasagna, using shredded cheese (not melted), then adding butter and a bit of cream to the noodles before baking it to your preferred level of richness and crispiness. Nothing beats a bite of that cheesy, crispy-topped perfection—the true definition of soul food, the kind that nourishes your spirit!

1) Cornbread

As delicious as this dish is, it can easily be ruined if left in the oven too long or not prepared properly, resulting in a texture that’s too tough and not moist enough. When prepared correctly, this side dish can be incredibly fluffy, full of rich flavor, and perfectly buttery. There’s a certain simplicity to this dish that the others on this list don’t quite possess. Its straightforwardness—using just a few key ingredients—makes it feel effortless yet comforting. Because of this, it stands out as the perfect dish to bring balance to a Thanksgiving meal without overshadowing the other flavors. It’s a humble side, but one that everyone at the table looks forward to, making it an indispensable part of the spread.

No Thanksgiving table is complete without these timeless sides that have been passed down through generations, each one offering its own unique flavor and comfort. Whether you’re indulging in the cheesy goodness of mac and cheese or savoring the sweetness of candied yams, these dishes are sure to make your feast unforgettable. The dishes listed here are also staples of Soul Food, the traditional cuisine of Black Americans, and they do just what their name suggests: restore your soul, especially during this time of year when college students are drained by overflowing assignment deadlines, essays, problem sets, and exams. As the semester winds down, let these soulful sides fuel you through finals and carry you to the end of the year. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!