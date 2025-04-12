Summer in the City: Your Ultimate NYC Bucket List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite the semester coming to a close, a lot of us are sticking around NYC for the summer, whether it’s for an internship, research, or just to enjoy the city. The good news is that summertime in New York is seriously unmatched. Think outdoor movies, street fairs, lazy park days, and plenty of spots to explore on your days off. If you’re spending the next few months here, this guide has everything you need to make the most of it. Here are some of the best things to check out in NYC this summer:

Astoria Park Carnival:

As a local Astorian, this is my favorite item on this list! ​The Astoria Park Carnival is from June 4th to 8th. Located at the corner of Hoyt Avenue North and 19th Street under the RFK Bridge in Astoria, NY, this annual event offers a variety of rides, games, and classic carnival treats. Admission is free, with ride tickets available for purchase on-site. Operating hours are Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 or 11:59 p.m. I’ve spent so many summer evenings here with friends, eating funnel cake, trying to win stuffed animals, and watching fireworks over the East River. I truly recommend checking it out.

Governors Ball Music Festival:

From June 6th to 8th, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens hosts an annual music festival featuring headliners like Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier. Located at 11101 Corona Avenue, Queens, NY 11368, the park sets the perfect backdrop for a weekend of live music, food, and festival vibes. Whether you’re going for one, two, or all three days, there’s a ticket option for every kind of festival-goer. You can find full pricing and purchasing details here. Some tiers have already sold out, but you can join the waitlist in case more spots open up. Cabanas presented by Verizon are also available upon inquiry. Enjoy performances from a diverse lineup of artists across multiple stages. Get your outfit ready because this is basically NYC’s Coachella moment.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances:

Bring a blanket, grab some snacks, and enjoy free concerts, dance, and theater on the lawn. No tickets are needed, just show up and soak in the arts under the city lights. Traditionally, this outdoor festival runs from late May through mid-September, featuring a variety of music, dance, and theater performances. Events take place at Bryant Park, located between 40th and 42nd Street and Fifth and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Coney Island’s Luna Park:

Celebrate Luna Park’s 122nd season with new arcade games, revamped retail outlets, and classic rides like the Cyclone, which turns 98 this year. Luna Park is located at 1000 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224. The park will open every weekend until Memorial Day and then daily throughout the summer. Opening weekend kicks off with a three-day celebration featuring live entertainment, updated dining spots like the new Salt & Sizzle patio, and the return of the beloved Egg Cream Christening. The first 98 riders to brave the Cyclone will score a free ride and a classic New York egg cream. Between the roller coasters, boardwalk bites, and summer energy, it’s the perfect way to kick off the season.

Whether you’re here grinding at an internship or just vibing in the city, there’s no reason your summer should be anything less than iconic. From carnival rides and egg creams to outdoor concerts and park hangs, NYC has all the main character energy you need. So get out there, try something new, and make this summer one to look back on.