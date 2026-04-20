Spring in the City: Outdoor Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As nice weather is approaching, I’ve decided to compile 4 places perfect for the spring, and free to visit. As a person who enjoys experiencing the outdoors, and the Spring outside after months spent inside, this list is geared for those who seek the same. Here is your short but sweet guide to an outdoorsy spring, that will allow you to learn more about different parts of New York, but have fun:

Central Park: This may seem cliche, but spring is one of the most perfect times to visit the park. During the spring, you are able to see the cherry blossoms that have just bloomed. This is the perfect day trip from campus to enjoy a scenic view of the park, as well as take some pictures of the beautiful trees. For more information on where to find the cherry blossoms, the Central Park Conservancy has details posted on their website. Furthermore, on the entrance of 85th and Central Park West, one can take a nice walk in the park and read into the history of Seneca Village which the park was built over, although often overlooked, the nice weather is a great time to learn some history about the city around us whilst enjoying a nice walk in the sun. My favorite part of this part of the park is being able to think about the past whilst walking in the present. To arrive at this specific part of the park, the downtown 1 train to 86th street is the best way to go!

Queens County Farm Museum: If you love farm animals and the outdoors, this place is certainly worth going to. I love and recommend this museum because you can learn a lot about the history of the city and farming, whilst also engaging with farm animals. Visitors are allowed to pet animals, and feed them. What is great about this place is that it serves as a greenspace where farming is still practiced, and now sustainable farming. Admission is free on days there aren’t scheduled events which makes it highly accessible. If you enjoy catching the sun and, like me, love cows, sheep, chicken, alpacas, and more, this is the place for you. If you are looking for fresh vegetables, and eggs, the QCFM also has a farmstand that runs on certain days where you are able to buy these fresh goods! The ambiance is great at this Museum as it is outdoors. Interacting with the farm animals is the best part! The bus along with subway services can be taken to arrive at the museum.

Pelham Bay Park: This park is one of the largest parks in the NYC area, with the park being in the North Eastern Bronx. It has many scenic views, but also a refreshing reminder that the city is surrounded by water. It’s often easy to get stuck into the concrete jungle narrative, but Pelham Bay Park offers many different ways to experience nice weather. It also has water views, hiking trails, biking trails, and different areas to relax and enjoy its surroundings. Although it is a trip to get there, it allows you to get out of the Morningside bubble and experience different parts of the city. It is a little over an hour and a half from campus, but great for a day trip away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Moses of transportation include both subway and bus service to the park.

Long Beach, Long Island: As a Long Islander, I am a beach enthusiast. From campus, it may be hard to find a good beach, but there are ways to get to beaches through the MTA system. If you are looking for great beaches with the beach town vibe, Long Beach is about an hour and a half away. In order to arrive at this great beach, it is just an LIRR train ride away. If you are searching for beaches outside of the city, as a Long Islander, our beaches are a great getaway, but also just a place to be outside, have fun, enjoy the sunset, and grab a bite. I have been to this beach for many years and it is truly the best place to catch some waves and enjoy the sun. Feel free to walk the boardwalk as well! Entry to the beach does come with a small fee, but it is totally worth it!

Spring is here and the weather is finally warm again, I hope you are all as excited as me to experience spring and soon summer in the city! Most importantly, happy outdoor travels