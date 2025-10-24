Red Flags, but Make them Academic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all heard of relationship red flags but what about the academic kind? From professors who don’t believe in rubrics to classmates who swear they didn’t study for the test, here’s a list of what I think are the biggest red flags in college classes.

Participation is 20% of your grade

Translation: Wave goodbye to an A if you have social anxiety.

Survival tip: Answer at least one question per class or ask the lamest questions ever.

Assignment due by 11:59 pm

Translation: You’re going to start the assignment 15 minutes before the deadline, manage to crash your computer and beg for an extension.

Survival tip: Make it a habit to finish the assignment by 10 pm. It’s that easy.

Don’t worry it’s an easy exam

Translation: Tears. Every. Single. Time.

Survival tip: Form a study group, go to TA hours and collect as much extra credit as you can.

There’s no recommended text book for this course

Translation: There is one. And it’s $150 for a copy.

Survival tip: Find the free PDF online.

You can choose your own topic

Translation: You’ll spend more time choosing a topic than writing the essay.

Survival tip: Pick any topic that relates to the course.

STEM Labs

Translation: H-E-L-L and lots of back pain.

Survival tip: Watch the pre-lab videos, read the lab manual and confirm each step lab before performing.

This class has no prerequisites

Translation: Everyone knows what’s going on except you.

Survival tip: Fake it till you make it.

This is my first time teaching this course

Translation: You’re the guinea pig.

Survival tip: Congrats, you’re both in beta testing. But hey! We all start somewhere, right?



There’s no final exam

Translation: There’s a project due the same week as finals week and trust it’s 10x harder.

Survival tip: Look at the syllabus and start 2 months early.

The exam will be based on slides

Translation: Nope. That one comment from lecture 2 you thought was unimportant? It’s on the test.

Survival tip: Show up to class, memorize every word the professor says and gaslight yourself til your memory turns photographic.

Most students drop by the midterm

Translation: You might too.

Survival tip: Lock in from Day 1, pray there’s a curve and spend more time calculating your potential grade than actually studying.

It’s an open book test

Translation: The test’ll be so difficult, you’ll still have no clue what’s going on.

Survival tip: Page flipping is not a strategy. Condense the textbook into notes.

If college was a relationship, every day would come with a million red flags, emotional whiplash and a group chat for mutual healing. But between caffeine-led breakdowns, surprising A’s and all nighters in Butler, you’ll come back stronger every semester.