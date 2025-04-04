Paws and Claws in the City: How to Interact with Animals While Living in NYC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in New York City is an adventure, but, for animal lovers, it can sometimes feel like something’s missing: furry friends! Whether you’re a pet owner or just an animal lover, NYC has plenty of opportunities to bond with animals. From on-campus cuddle sessions to volunteer work and even puppy yoga, here are some fun ways to interact with animals while living in the city.

On-Campus:

Columbia University and Barnard College occasionally bring therapy dogs to help students de-stress on campus. Most recently, therapy dogs were on campus on November 8th, and there’s hope they’ll return for the Spring semester. Imagine taking a break from studying to pet a fluffy, friendly puppy—it’s the perfect stress reliever! Keep an eye out in your email inbox for announcements from the Lefrak Center so you don’t miss out.

Another campus favorite is Greta, an adorable dog belonging to the FIJI fraternity. Greta is a bit of a celebrity, often found lounging on Butler Lawn or hanging out at the FIJI house. She even has a popular Instagram where you can follow her adventures. If you ever need a furry friend to brighten your day, visit Greta!

Volunteer at an Animal Shelter:

If you want a more hands-on experience with animals, volunteering at an animal shelter is a great way to help out while spending quality time with dogs and cats. There are several amazing organizations in NYC where you can lend a hand, including PAWS NY, Muddy Paws Rescue, and Bideawee Adoption Center. These organizations always need volunteers to assist with daily pet care, walking dogs, and helping at adoption events. Not only do you get to snuggle some adorable animals, but you’re also making a difference in their lives by preparing them for their forever homes. Plus, if you’re looking to adopt, this is a great way to meet potential furry companions!

Puppy Yoga and Cat Cafés:

For those who love unique animal experiences, NYC offers some fantastic options. Ever tried doing downward dog next to an actual dog? At The Puppy Sphere, you can! This weekend-only event lets you practice yoga while adorable puppies roam around the studio. After class, there’s plenty of time to play with the pups. Each week features different dogs, and their Instagram announces the lineup ahead of time. With two locations in Lower Manhattan and Flatiron, it’s a must-try experience—though at $75 per ticket, it’s definitely a splurge. But let’s be honest, can you really put a price on happiness in the form of puppies?

If you prefer feline company, Meow Parlour on 43 Essex Street is the place to be. This cozy cat café is filled with friendly cats eager to play, lounge, and climb on the many structures built just for them. Not only do you get to enjoy their company, but the cats are also up for adoption—so if you fall in love with one, you might just find yourself a new roommate! Tickets are $22, making it an affordable way to spend some quality time with some whiskered friends.

City life can be hectic, but interacting with animals is a great way to slow down and enjoy some unconditional love. Whether you’re petting therapy dogs on campus, volunteering at a shelter, or doing yoga with puppies, there are plenty of ways to bring a little extra joy into your NYC experience, in the form of furry friends.