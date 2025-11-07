Oldies but Goodies: Recommendations for a Fall Film Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall break approaches, we all finally have some time for ourselves. Time for relaxation, self care, and most of all binge-watching TV. It’s never too late for some film with fall vibes for the perfect reset. Sometimes all we need is some good snacks and a movie for the best reset, at least I have found those to be some of the most relaxing times. Below I have compiled a list of a few films to channel your inner fall in New York, while also getting self care time in, with all movies being about an hour and thirty minutes, and suggestions for movies that can be watched in two sittings! So grab your pumpkin spice latte and an apple cider donut and get ready to sit back and enjoy some oldies but goodies.

Peanuts Specials: If you are looking to ease your way into films and TV watching after a stressful semester, the Peanuts shorts are definitely the way to go. It is obvious that they are a classic and a staple childhood memory for many of us. A few recommended episodes include: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, You’re in Love, Charlie Brown, It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown . These shorts are great for a minor couch sit down or a small break in your day to just reset and laugh at Snoopy and Charlie Brown. All of these films provide that sense of fall nostalgia, and a sweetness of childhood. Each special is about thirty minutes long, they’re definitely short but sweet. Charlie Brown and friends will certainly have you laughing and feeling like you’re a part of their crew.

When Harry Met Sally (1989): Although this movie is a bit over an hour and thirty minutes by seven minutes, it is perfect for this time of year. This film follows both Harry and Sally and their adventures over time, and the power of coincidence. As you follow along with their relationship throughout time, you are placed in nowhere else but New York City. This film is beyond fitting if you are looking for a romcom that provides the warm relaxed fall feeling. You will see iconic places like the Upper West Side, Central Park, along with other staples. With no doubt When Harry Met Sally will give you the TV break you have been waiting for all semester long. Beyond being a fan favorite, this film is one I hold dear due to its perfection even after a million rewatches!

Hocus Pocus (1993): This film is a classic, although I have come to find not everyone has watched. It’s never too late for some spooky Halloween movies! This film is also incredibly nostalgic. It follows the story of three witch sisters and a teenager who awakens them from the dead. Hocus Pocus is full of humor, a fall atmosphere, with a side of magic. This film captures the playful light that shines on innocent spooky story lines. It will definitely take you back to the days free of college work, lasting just a few minutes over an hour and a half.

Halloween Town (1998): Transport yourself to a world where Halloween is infinite. Follow the story of Marnie Piper and others as she discovers her family history of witches. This film will take you through Marnie’s visit of Halloweentown and her encounters with a dark conflict that she takes on head first. This film is not full of excitement, with its setting being a world where many Halloween lovers would never want to leave. Join this magical realm with a rewatch or first watch of this autumn classic as your next movie pick. And if this film leaves you wanting to rewatch, you should note that there are multiple Halloween Town films.

Lady Bird (2017): If you’re looking for a coming of age film that really highlights self discovery as a teen this is for you. Lady Bird is centered around a high school girl Christine McPherson who is a senior at a Catholic High School in Sacramento California. It explores her relationship with her mother and others, and the journey she takes in finding her identity and self on the cusp of adulthood. This film is a bit different from the rest, but I feel that it can be relatable to a lot of us in college, who are on our oaths of self discovery. The soundtrack is also very good and fitting for the film.

Now onto movies that you can divide into two screenings:

Julie & Julia (2009): Did you say you love cooking with a side of the early 2000s warm film feeling? If so, this movie is for you! This movie takes place in two settings at the same time. The film follows the life of Julia Child who was an American looking for purpose and went to cooking school in Paris, France. Julie Powell on the other hand lives in New York City and has chosen to dedicate time to Mirror Child by reading her cookbook where she attempts to learn 524 recipes in one year. What is interesting about this film is that it has been based on a true story. This film is about two hours in length and can be split into two one hour screenings.

You’ve Got Mail (1998): This film follows the lives of Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox, who unknowingly communicate romantically through an anonymous emailing application. Just two complete strangers in New York City, who know so much about each other, except how they look and each other’s names. Some scenes of this film were filmed in Riverside Park and in the surrounding area. This sweet romcom shows the battle between pride and romance in a world of competing business in New York City. This movie will certainly brighten your mood, and the soundtrack consists of many songs perfect for the fall. The scenery and move through several seasons with cosy sweaters, a cup of starbucks, and shop windows provide that comforting city feel. You’ve Got Mail is about two hours long, however, you can split it up into two one hour screenings.

Remember that prioritizing interests and rest and relaxation is no small thing, and TV is just one way to wind down during breaks. For a moment in time you can envision being in another world, one of fantasy, and fiction, and relax and this is the power of cinema. Finally, I hope you all enjoy these movies as much as I do.