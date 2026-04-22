NYC deals worth your $$$

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

NYC feels like the land of deals, pop-up events, sample sales, stores, and limited-time events.

“I feel like every time I leave my room, money leaves my bank account.”

As a college student and someone trying to save money, here are some places I found to be actually worthwhile with my money and time.

Pret A Manger Subscription The Pret subscription is especially popular among college students, and for good reason. This subscription includes up to five barista-made drinks per day (including organic coffees, teas, hot chocolates, and iced drinks) with a 30-minute wait time between orders. Your choice of milk and syrup is also free! The subscription costs $50 per month ($54.44) plus tax. If you split it with 4 friends (one drink a day), it comes out to $10.89 a month for 1 coffee a day. As a coffee enthusiast, I love my subscription and couldn’t recommend it enough. I typically get an iced/hot (depending on the weather) with whole milk and vanilla. However, my favorite pick-me-up type drink is an iced mocha with oat milk. This is a perfect weekend drink, and I love how the mocha isn’t too sweet.

Museum of the City of New York While a museum isn’t something you’d envision to be on the same type of list as Pret, I find that getting into this museum for free is a great “deal” and worth my time. There are many museums you can get into for free with your student ID (Met, MoMA, etc.) I find this one to be one of my favorites. A 22-minute bus ride from Columbia, this museum offers free admission for community members on Wednesdays. See more details here. It’s a great escape when you want something interactive or simply need a reminder of what makes the city so special. My favorite exhibit is the immersive room where a narrated film surrounds you on every side. The Museum of the City of New York’s exhibitions are designed to bring the city’s story to life, and this space captures that spirit perfectly. It traces the history of New York in a way that feels both grand and deeply personal, reminding visitors how this city became what it is today. Whenever I step inside, I leave feeling inspired and grateful to live in a place with so much history, resilience, and character. And if you weren’t born a New Yorker (like me), it is especially meaningful as it reminds you exactly why moving here was one of the best decisions you ever made.

AMC A-List Subscription This subscription includes up to three movies per week in any format (including IMAX, Dolby, and standard), and the ability to reserve tickets in advance. The subscription costs about $24.95 per month (around $27 with tax). Since a single NYC movie ticket can cost $18–$25, using it twice a month will get you more than your money’s worth. If you’re a movie lover or just looking to get out of the house more, this is a great way to do it for less. Some movies I’d recommend seeing are Hoppers, Project Hail Mary, and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy.



In a city where everything adds up quickly, finding a few things that are genuinely worth the cost can make New York feel a little more manageable and a lot more enjoyable.