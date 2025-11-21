Museum Hopping: From Butterflies to Brushstrokes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The American Museum of Natural History

From the 116th station, make your way down the 1 train to arrive at New York’s one and only American Museum of Natural History. The interior features smooth, white architecture with a modern-sculpted feel. You will be pleasantly surprised that the Museum of Natural History is a participant of the Barnard-Columbia museum initiative, meaning free admission for students with a valid CUID. Otherwise, the museum operates on a pay-what-you-wish basis, meaning that you are allowed entry after paying however much you wish to give. As you wander through the museum’s extensive rooms, some highlights include a beautiful Butterfly Conservatory and interactive nature screens. As you exit the museum, make sure to check out Central Park across the street from it while sipping a coffee from one of Upper West Side’s renown coffee shops!

The Met

As you make your way around Central Park, my next recommendation is to check out the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Famous for its appearances on many incredible shows such as Gossip Girl, take a moment to lounge on its sweeping steps and people watch. Upon entering the Met, you will be pleased to see the range of art available to view! From ancient Egyptian sculptures to century old paintings, the Met offers much excitement for anyone—from artists to history buffs. If you happen to be there after the Met Gala, you can catch an exhibit of gowns and fashion displays that vary per year! As you emerge, find peace in the bustling Upper East Side by walking over to Albertine, a French bookstore tucked away within New York’s French Embassy. One of the most striking features of Albertine is its celestial blue ceiling, adorned with stars and zodiac signs. Wrap up your venture here, looking through volumes of French classics and browsing cute stationery!

As the sun wanes in the distance, make your way down to the calm and illuminated streets of New York’s Meatpacking District. Every Friday, the Whitney Museum of Natural Art offers free entry from 5p.m. to 10p.m. As you make your way up and down the exhibits, take note of the bold and bright colors—each stroke a homage to an American social or political movement. Keep a lookout: many nights the Whitney offers a viewing of live music performed by a variety of different cultural music artists.

From butterflies to French Literature to live music, there truly is an artistic scene for all residents of New York City. Next time you find yourself at 116th station with no plans, hop on the 1 and explore the robust history that New York has to offer!