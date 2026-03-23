Making Space for The (Analog) Third Place

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You will never catch me condemning social media. I’m a proud screenager and I firmly believe in the power of apps like tiktok or instagram to meaningfully connect users and direct them towards social opportunities. The problem, in my eyes, arises not from the existence of digital spaces, but when opportunities for connection live in a permanently digital stratosphere rather than extending into the tangible everyday.

In an effort to finally keep my annual New Year’s Resolution of lowering screen time, I’ve taken up several “analog” hobbies- tech-free, hands-on ways of passing time. It’s almost ironic how easily these hobbies can be paired with media,done while watching a show or listening to a podcast, but at the very least, they offer a momentary respite from the overstimulation or eye-strain of a doom-scroll that lasts a bit too long. Though analog hobbies may appear isolating at first glance, they are surprisingly conducive to community.

Though we have the questionably furnished residence hall lounges, the dining halls, and the stretch of Broadway, it’s increasingly difficult as a college student to find a “third place” without some pre-professional or academic connotation. Eventually, I came to realize that nearly all of my daytime plans revolved around spending money or “being productive”- grabbing food, shopping, studying, or running errands.

Sociologist Ray Oldenburg describes a third place as “a generic designation for a great variety of public places that host the regular, voluntary, informal, and happily anticipated gatherings of individuals beyond the realms of home and work.” By that definition, I’ll break the news that the Butler talking room likely does not fit the bill.

Without further ado, here are four of my most-beloved analog hobbies, courtesy of a notoriously chronically-online hobby-hopper.

1. Needlepoint

At what age did we stop having crayons and coloring pages thrown in front of us at any given time? Opportunities for crafting are always highly-praised in my experience, but they are rare and treated almost like a guilty pleasure rather than a regular practice. I promise that even at our advanced age of 12+, there are countless ways to make things without any artistic inclinations. I took up needlepoint about two years ago and have since produced pillows, bag charms, fridge magnets, and key fobs. The designs can look intricate, but needlepoint is essentially paint-by-numbers with a canvas and thread. Once you’ve learned the basics, it’s difficult to forget. The hobby itself is mindless and soothing, additionally a life-hack for making tv binges feel productive. My favorite time to stitch is Tuesday nights from 6-8, when my LNS (local needlepoint store) Rita’s hosts stitch night. I show up with only my project and myself, but I’m greeted with conversation and the chance to gush over everyone else’s work. Skill level and even craft of choice is irrelevant. I’m on DND the entire time and gosh do those two hours fly by!

2. Reading

Nothing I say here will be revolutionary, but even while buried in academic PDFs and required textbooks, reading “for-fun” as we usually say can offer respite and the chance to reclaim a sliver of brain-power autonomy. We have no shortage of libraries on campus or throughout the city, and additionally, books can be rented digitally through the “Libby” app. When I actually pick up the assigned book, I love on-campus book clubs for replicating that fleeting excitement of an English class where you actually did and enjoyed the reading. On the subject of third places, I recommend checking out Reading Rhythms, a company that’s active in the NYC area. The initiative describes themselves as “a community of book lovers waiting to meet you” and hosts gatherings at venues around the city. At Reading Rhythms events, participants bring their own books and alternate between stints of reading and brief conversations with others about their book of choice.

3. Running

Before you declare that you hate running, do me the favor of attending just one Saturday run club in Central Park. Running outside is essentially free, (sans any gear requirements) an incredible way to explore the city, and an easy avenue for meeting all sorts of people. I’ll spare you the lecture of endorphins and general fitness. When there’s no agenda behind a run other than getting moving and enjoying yourself, run clubs provide an on-the-go third place where conversation is semi-structured and low lift. My personal favorite run clubs include NoMoreLonelyRuns on Saturday Mornings, and DBRC on Mondays and Wednesdays. If you click here, you can find a somewhat outdated but still helpful google form of the dozens of run clubs available to New Yorkers. When else would I have found myself running through Times Square on a Thursday at 7 a.m. if I hadn’t blindly followed instructions to meet at a coffee shop by the train station?

4. Board Games (specifically mah jongg)

I picked up american mah jongg this fall and have since been thoroughly addicted. The game comes with an element of luck, but it’s also strategic- meaning I feel sort of genius when I win. If you’re at all competitive, stake-less games are a great way to feel that rush of winning without the genuine concern for your future that comes with interviewing and gambling. I love that American mah jongg is collaborative- everyone is building their own sequence of tiles. Though the common goal is to win, you aren’t sure how everyone else is attempting to get there. This leads to a show-and-tell moment at the end of the game. Of course not everyone was the winner, but nonetheless, all players invest in a moment to discuss their intentions and strategy. I always have a great time at meet-ups hosted by “So Bam Fun” around the city. The founders, two sisters, are so kind and teach beginning lessons and guided play. Everytime I play, I feel like I’m improving some sort of skill, but a skill that only matters to me!

Shoutout to my phone- I wouldn’t have found any of these spots otherwise! We can still recognize the merits of technology while getting out and doing the activities that live in the graveyard of our saved folder.