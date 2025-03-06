The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t have spring break plans? Upset because it is only 5 days long and you think that isn’t enough time to visit somewhere cool? Well, today is your lucky day, because I have the perfect solution for you (actually, many)! Here are three local getaways that will appeal to all types of Spring-breakers.

Cape May:

Cape May is a seaside town in New Jersey well known for its charm and beautiful beaches. You can get to Cape May on a Greyhound, OurBus, or NJ Transit in between 3 to 5 hours. The buses are also inexpensive with the cheapest ride being $14 round trip. Cape May has many beaches, but the most popular are Cape May Point, Sunset Beach, and Highbee Beach. While it may not be warm enough to swim yet, Cape May Point and Sunset Beach are perfect for long walks, reading a good book, and intense games of spikeball. Highbee Beach is a preserved wildlife area managed by the State of New Jersey. It is a nice spot for a walk to see rugosa roses, bayberry, and low pine. It is also a common place for locals to walk their dogs! Beyond beaches, Cape May has a quaint downtown area called Washington Street Mall. These three blocks are full of boutiques, family-owned restaurants, and antique stores. Some local favorites include Thread & Root, Cape May Peanut Butter Co., and Sea Bags. Cape May Peanut Butter Co. is known for their delicious flavored peanut butters, peanut soup mixes, and pet treats. Sea Bags is also a must shop spot where they recycle old sails into adorable tote bags and purses.

Croton Point Park:

So maybe you are not a beach person? That’s ok! Croton Point Park, located in the Hudson Valley, is a beautiful destination for camping and outdoor recreation. You can get there in just under 2 hours by taking the 1 train uptown and then hopping on the bus toward Hudson. Spanning over 500 acres, this park offers a mix of natural beauty, history, and diverse activities. Campers can enjoy hiking along picturesque trails, birdwatching in the park’s lush habitats, or exploring the historic wine cellars from the 19th century. The park has kayak and fishing pole rentals to provide opportunities to enjoy the river. Recently, a cricket pitch was added, offering a new recreational option for visitors! Whether you’re relaxing by a campfire under the stars or taking in stunning views from the park’s many overlooks, Croton Point Park is a perfect getaway for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Cold Spring:

Cold Spring is a charming Hudson Valley village perfect for a relaxing getaway to help you forget about the disastrous midterms you took the week before. Nestled along the Hudson River, it offers stunning scenic views, especially from spots like the waterfront dock and Breakneck Ridge, one of the region’s most popular hiking trails. Visitors can explore Main Street in Huntington, lined with antique shops, boutiques, and cozy cafés, or enjoy a meal at one of the local restaurants with farm-to-table cuisine. Hudson Hil’s supposedly has the most amazing pancakes and Moo Moo’s Creamery offers 16 flavors of handmade ice cream. History buffs will appreciate a visit to the West Point Foundry Preserve, which highlights the area’s industrial past with ruins of an iron working and machine. Another amazing historical site is Bannerman Castle which provides a unique perspective on the area’s rich history and can only be accessed by boat!

No matter what kind of spring break adventure you’re looking for, these three destinations offer something special without the need for long flights or expensive trips. Whether you’re strolling along Cape May’s charming beaches, exploring the great outdoors at Croton Point Park, or enjoying the small-town charm of Cold Spring, each spot provides the perfect escape. So grab your friends, pack your bags, and make the most of your well-deserved spring break!