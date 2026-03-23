Last Minute Spring Break Trips from NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Haven’t planned a spring break trip yet? Stuck on the best places for escaping the New York City cold? Don’t worry, I, too, want a break from the windy, icy weather and have compiled a list of five spring break trips you can book for you and your friends today, along with hotel recommendations and must-do activities + restaurants.

Cancun

While it may seem obvious, this might be your best bet for a good time and decently priced flights. For under $300, you can get a one-way flight to Cancun International and spend the second half of break back home with your family. If you are struggling to find a hotel that allows Spring Breakers under 21, I’ve got you covered. Check out:

Pretty much every other hotel in the city will have hidden spring break policies so make sure to give the hotel a call before booking. Upon arrival, you’ll mostly spend your days tanning by the pool, eating slightly better-than dining hall food, and hanging out in the hotel’s nightclub. If you choose to venture off-property, here are our personal recommendations:

Chichén Itzá

Xcaret Park

El Parque de las Palapas

Ibiza

Calvin Harris, Zedd, David Guetta. What more could you ask for during a spring break trip to Europe? If you want to go international, Ibiza could be the perfect place for you. Between relaxing on the beach and partying till sunrise, Ibiza has it all. While slightly pricier, this can be made up for by cheap hostels and free club—if you can find the right promoter. Here are the cheapest hostels without bed bugs or mold:

The March lineup is looking pretty stacked, with clubs like Hï Ibiza, Amnesia, and Club Chinois often pulling in record-breaking numbers. After all the late nights, take your pick from the city’s best brunch spots:

NOMAD BRUNCH & COFFEE IBIZA

Brunchit – Ibiza

On The Beach Ibiza Restaurant

Los Angeles

Now I might be biased coming from LA myself, but nothing is better than the West Coast. There’s the best food you could possibly want, a beach just steps away, shopping galore, and perfect weather. Even better, it’s just a domestic flight away from NYC so no passport is needed and flights are cheaper than Europe! LA is huge so knowing what neighborhoods to stay in will make or break your trip. Here is the rundown:

South Bay: the best area, by far, with coastal towns, local boutiques, and a tight-knit community.

Brentwood: Erewhon, PopUp Bagels, Go-Greek Frozen Yogurt. All the influencer food that you want, at your fingertips.

Beverly Hills: You’ve seen the shows, you’ve seen the movies, now you can see it in real life!

While some might argue that NYC has the best food in the world, I would say with confidence that LA actually does. The city speaks for itself with its highly acclaimed Mexican restaurants, along with perfectly-nostalgic brunch diners. So, courtesy of my Beli, here are my favorites:

The Kettle, Manhattan Beach

Tacos El Goloso, Hermosa Beach

Jon & Vinny’s Italian Restaurant, Beverly Hills

Community Goods, Los Angeles

Courage Bagels, Los Angeles

Italy

Yes, I put the entire country down, because it is not enough to just go to one region. While the locals will call this a touristy take, I personally believe that the holy trinity is Rome, Florence, and Venice. It is unlikely that you will be able to throw in Milan or Amalfi in just a week, but you could always save that for next year. While I could provide you with hotel recommendations, I think the better focus is on the best gelato, so here’s my top spot in each city:

Frigidarium, Rome

La Strega Nocciola Gelateria Artigianale, Florence

Suso, Venice

While gelato is an important aspect of your trip, another is all of the adorable stores you will stumble upon walking down the cobblestone streets. To save you from endless TikTok scrolling, I did the work myself. Here are my favorite small shops that are worth your souvenir money:

Gran Café Marcel, Rome

Adam’s Leather Shop, Florence

Libreria Acqua Alta, Venice

The Bahamas

Want a vacation that is close to NYC, filled with sunshine, gorgeous beaches, and an entire resort built for fun and adventure? The Bahamas is definitely for you, with a stay at Atlantis Paradise Island waiting for you. You’ll have the opportunity to tan in eleven different pools, relax on their private beach, swim with dolphins at Dolphin Cay, or gamble in their massive casino. If that alone does not sound enticing, here are the off-resort amenities you can enjoy:

Marina Village

Sunset Cruise

18-hole Ocean Club Golf Course

Furthermore, you might be wondering about the Bahamas food situation, and, let me tell you, you will be dining in luxury! The cuisine is a blend of Carribean, African, British, and indigenous influences, with dishes such as conch salad, Bahamian stew fish, and guava duff. To truly take in the authentic food, here are some restaurants to check out: