It’s Never Too Late for Some Halloween Spirit!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween creeps up soon after we finish up midterms, and there is simply not enough time to prep and plan! But, being as we are in the Big Apple, there is plenty to do if we get creative! I have compiled a diverse list of fun Halloween-themed things to do this year.

Places to Go

New York City always puts on a big show for different holidays, and Halloween is no exception! Along with on-campus events, there is so much to explore. For one, if you’re looking for a day out, there are some picturesque pumpkin patches both in the city and upstate—if you want to make the trip. Buy a pumpkin or two, try some apple cider donuts, or go on a tour of the patch! Beyond pumpkin picking, some NYC neighborhoods put up Halloween decorations like no other: Industry City, Brooklyn Heights, the West Village, etc. There are a bunch of cool decorations that are worth checking out! Finally, if you are looking for a night out, the annual halloween parade starting at Canal St or the numerous techno artists performing in Brooklyn are perfect for the spirit of Halloween! Both events are costume-friendly :)

What to Watch

There are numerous horror movies to choose from this season, ranging from the classics to the ones newly in theaters. If you love getting a bunch of candy and settling down to watch something, here are a few recommendations! Some classic horror movies are Midsommar, Coraline, The Conjuring, etc. These are definitely worth watching in your dorm or with friends, and snacks are necessary. If you want to venture to AMC theaters, there are a few Halloween-themed movies showing there as well! From Friday the 13th to Scream, bring your friends to enjoy a movie night of fun.

Friendly Activities

If you enjoy a night in with friends or some bonding and creative activities, here are a few to try! You can do these in your dorm, on your floor, or anywhere on campus! On Halloween, you always have to have some sort of pumpkin decoration, so why not make your own? Get some carving tools and pumpkins from a nearby grocery store and open up that Pinterest app to get started. You can even skip the carving and just use painting materials for a more colorful pumpkin! Invite your friends or partner up with your roommate to have some fun! I suggest getting rather small pumpkins, or even fake ones, since they do tend to rot pretty quickly! But, if you want to go all-out even if it is just for a few days, go for it! Another comforting and productive way to get into the spooky spirit is baked goods. You can try out mug cakes if you’re looking for a quick and convenient way to bake or you can stage a whole bake-off and collaborate with friends! Baking is very much worth it to enjoy a sweet treat with a Halloween twist of your own making. Lastly, taking part in a costume thrift challenge, either by using you and your friends’ wardrobes or going to Queens to visit the Goodwill bins, is budget-friendly and convenient—especially if you can use those clothes for future occasions. You can find costume ideas that use relatively everyday clothes or find a huge spectacle and scour the city for the right items. All these activities will definitely harness that Halloween spirit in no time!

Happy Halloween everyone! Hope you harness some Halloween-themed spirit for the rest of October!