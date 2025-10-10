How To Make The Most Out of OktoberFest 2025 in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mid-September to late-October in New York City is always exciting, with striking Fall foliage, the start of sweater weather, Halloween preparations and, of course, OktoberFest. OktoberFest is an annual German festival celebrated worldwide that is associated with meaty feasts, bar parties, and a never-ending flow of beer. This guide will tell you exactly what not to miss this year to make the most of this beloved New York City Fall tradition.

Watermark Bar | Pier 15 (78 South Street)

Watermark Bar, located on the top of pier 15, is sure to offer you a stunning view of Brooklyn as you enjoy grilled sausages, turkey legs, giant pretzels, and 5-liter beer kegs. With the purchase of VIP OktoberFest Royalty tickets, you will have access to an express pass (skip the long lines!) and 2-hour open bar featuring authentic German beer, wine, and limited cocktails. The event scheduling from now until October 26 is as follows:

Mondays to Thursdays: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Fridays: 2:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Saturdays: 12:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Sundays: 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Entry is free and all ages are welcome, although reservations are highly suggested!

Stone Street Festival | 85 Broad Street & Hanover Square

Every Saturday from 12-11PM until October 18, Stone Street will be transformed into an OktoberFest paradise that is sure to have something for everyone. Here, you’ll find concerts, traditional German steins (glassware), a 360-photo booth, and games like Giant Jenga and Giant Connect 4. It is free to attend, with food and drinks being available for purchase at the participating restaurants that line the street. It is one of New York City’s largest OktoberFest celebrations, a good bet if you’re looking for more family-friendly fun.

Time Out Market | 55 Water Street

Any OktoberFest celebration will be great for beer lovers, but Time Out Market’s annual Beer Festival on October 18 (2-6PM) should be high priority on their list of events to visit this Fall. Here, you can sample a wide assortment of seasonal brews from smaller local businesses and bigger brewing companies while indulging in tasty German food from vendors as live music plays in the background. And for those who aren’t too tired from all the beer and food platters, Time Out Market’s Latin Mix Saturdays start at 8 pm and go on until midnight. Come for beer, stay for the dancefloor!

Tickets start at $17 for entry, with an option for a $50 ticket that comes with a $30 Time Out Market card that can be used at any of the food vendor stations.

Black Forest | (733 Fulton St/181 Smith St)

For the more festive, this German restaurant with locations in Fort Greene and Cobble Hill offers all the traditional OktoberFest celebrations like stein holding competitions, keg tapping, and bratwursts galore, but unlike other city celebrations, Black Forest holds a costume contest! Compete for prizes as an oompah band sets the scene.

Entry is $15 ($10 if purchased a week before your visit), and for $50 you can get unlimited beer for three hours!

So whether you’re a beer fanatic or are simply looking for wholesome fun this Fall, check out one (or more) of these events for a guaranteed good time. Happy drinking!