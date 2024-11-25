The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s official. The list of nominations is in and the 2025 Grammys season has finally arrived! With over 90 categories, the legendary awards show celebrates music (and artists!) from across the spectrum.

What better way is there to celebrate Music’s Biggest Night than to reimagine Album of the Year nominations as college majors?

André 3000: New Blue Sun = Anthropology + Religion

Known for being part of the legendary hip-hop duo OutKast, André 3000 surprised many with his newest album New Blue Sun. After more than a decade since his last album, the rapper turned flautist returned with an experimental body of work that takes listeners on a winding, spiritual journey.

In a recent NPR interview, the artist aptly described New Blue Sun as an album about “wind and breathing.” The instrumental piece was also inspired by the vastness and universality of human cultures. An owner of over 30 flutes, André 3000 developed his newest music out of admiration towards flute culture from an array of different countries — ranging from Thailand and China to Egypt and India.

Understanding fans’ expectations around the release, he also insisted on releasing the album with a frank warning label: No Bars. Though some might miss André 3000’s playful and witty rap bars, his creative genius undoubtedly lives on with New Blue Sun.

Beyoncé: Cowboy Carter = American Studies + History

Beyoncé continues to make history with Cowboy Carter (arguably one of the most culturally impactful albums of the year). Her single “Texas Hold ‘Em” became the first by a Black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country songs chart. And with 11 nominations, she’s broken the tie she previously held with husband Jay-Z and officially became the most Grammy-nominated artist ever.

The Houston-native was inspired by her Southern upbringing — having been raised listening to country tunes and attending the Houston rodeo every year — the true roots of country music, and the powerful history behind the American Black cowboy.

In an instagram post, Beyoncé delved further into her thought process, noting “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Despite the many implicit and explicit barriers in the country music industry, Beyoncé successfully created a body of work that masterfully transcends genres and ignited an important conversation around Black artists in country. Cowboy Carter is a sentimental celebration of western history and the Southern Black experience — and in many ways is an American cultural artifact in of itself.

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft = Psychology + Photography

One of the most acclaimed artists of our generation, Billie Eilish returned with third album Hit Me Hard and Soft to both critical and commercial success.

Fans were struck by the album’s vulnerability, with lyrics referencing falling in love and the complexities of relationships. In addition to the intimacy and emotional depth of the lyrical content, the album’s visuals resonated with many. The cover for Hit Me Hard and Soft features Billie Eilish submerged in darkening blue water, looking up at the door she supposedly fell through.

The album’s concept art and visuals only further enrich Billie Eilish’s storytelling as an artist. After all, who could forget watching the “Birds of a Feather” music video for the first time?

Chappell Roan: The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess = Sociology

Considered a “sleeper-hit,” The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess gained a strong fan-base and widespread recognition as Chappell Roan accompanied Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour. The Missouri-native’s album has been lauded by critics and consumers alike for its powerful vocals, masterful integration of cultural references, and overall portrayal of the queer experience. The lyrics of the Grammy-nominated hit “Good Luck, Babe!”, for example, adresse themes such as compulsory heterosexuality.

Chappell Roan’s rise to stardom has also opened conversations about parasocial relationships, mental health, and celebrities having the right to maintain boundaries between the personal and the private. The artist’s playful lyricism, cultural relevance, and usage of drag and performance will undoubtedly be studied for years to come.

Charli XCX: Brat = Communications

The brat phenomenon and its inescapable presence were truly a sight to behold.

From endless TikTok videos to political campaigns, it was virtually impossible to not have some level of awareness of brat. And as brat summer trickled into brat autumn, the album’s momentum (and inspired memes) continued. Something more than a pop-culture trend, the brat album/lifestyle/caricature spread among the masses and took on a life of its own.

Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol. 4 = Math

A surprise contender for AOTY, Jacob Collier further demonstrated his versatility with the release of his fifth studio album. Considered by critics to be a musical prodigy, Collier created an album that became an amalgamation of genres ranging from samba and folk to pop and doom metal.

Djesse Vol. 4’s abstract and expansive nature infused with Collier’s “boundless imagination” makes it the perfect representative of the math major.

Sabrina Carpenter: Short n’ Sweet = Visual Arts

Short n’ Sweet captivated audiences both for its catchy tunes and concept art. The sun-kissed and beach-themed video for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” was noticeably influenced by vintage styles; likewise, its playful choreography was reminiscent of musicals from the past.

Her other fan-favorite “Please, please, please” emulates a Bonnie and Clyde type adventure, with an action-packed video that features guest appearance from award-winning actor Barry Keoghan. The visual arts major would resonate with Carpenter’s usage of nostalgic themes in her creative campaigns.

Taylor Swift: The Tortured Poets Department = Philosophy

An album for the deep thinkers and sensitive souls, The Tortured Poets Department provided an exploration into the mind of Taylor Swift, beyond her public pop-star persona.

In a collaboration with Amazon Music, the musician provided additional commentary on the meanings and influences behind TTPD. Swift boldly questioned the media’s treatment of artists, noting, “We love to watch artists in pain, often to the point where I think sometimes as a society we provoke that pain and we just watch what happens.”

With 16 tracks of songs delving into themes like stardom, celebrity culture, heartbreak, and fatalism, the icon provided fans with plenty of material to analyze (and philosophize) over.

Premiering on Sunday, February 2, the 67th Grammy Awards will be available live on both CBS and Paramount +. Don’t miss out on exhilarating live performances from the greatest stars, the best red carpet looks, and the most legendary night in the music industry.