Getting Back into the Groove: Tips for the Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter break flew by, and we are right back in the rush of the spring semester. Spring semester has proven to be challenging for many of us. We have had to give up our movies and show binging on Netflix and now must face the reality of the pile of classwork that awaits. However, I have compiled a few tips to help you get back into the flow of the spring semester while keeping both academics and self-care time in mind! Sit back and relax, for perhaps you will find the perfect strategy to ease back into your semester.

Firstly, be proactive about your workload.

I know that it is very easy to procrastinate (I am an active procrastinator), but in smoothing my transition into the Spring semester I have found that being productive with my work is quite helpful. I know that we often let our work pile up and attach that pile with the name “Do this tomorrow”, but even just attempting to take one assignment off that pile eases stress. I think this is one of the hard parts of the winter semester to spring semester transition is the active process of getting out of our calm winter break comfort and back into our calendars and assignment trackers. I do think that even just completing an assignment or two in advance when you have the opportunity and time proves to be quite helpful when you wake up the next morning and realize your workload is much smaller! Basically, what I am saying here is do yourself a favor and just try to get it done!

Secondly, take breaks in between your work.

It’s very easy to fall into the exhausting cycle of piling assignments up until the last minute and not having enough time to complete them. However, if you have the time to take breaks while doing work, I highly recommend it. It sometimes seems most effective to do everything in one go, but I find this can sometimes be more tiring than taking a short 15-20 minute break in between each assignment. Grab coffee with a friend, watch a short show episode, call a friend, or just relax and take a breather. I find this makes all the difference in staying motivated and energized while doing work.

Thirdly, make time for you.

As I am the number one advocate for self care and prioritization, I want to articulate my desire for each of you to go out there and have fun. The Spring semester will be both rewarding and challenging, but don’t forget that there is more out there than academics, and yes, the test is important but so is your fulfillment! Make that plan, go to that cafe, watch that movie, treat yourself. Balance is essential, and there is a way for both schoolwork and leisure time to exist, which relates back to my previous tip to be proactive about work. This semester I have begun to do a lot of my assignments in advance, and as a prior horrible procrastinator, I have found that this has given me more free time and ability to spend time with my friends and family, and do things I enjoy.

Finally, remember you are not alone in the difficulty of this transition.

It is so fair to miss our beds and couch rotting days of the break. And soon they will come again, but for now these are just a few tips to help you get through the start of the Spring Semester. So while you do your incredibly long paper remember to take that break, because you deserve it!